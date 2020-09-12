Borderlands 3 Signal To Noise Crew Challenge Locations Guide

In this guide, we’ll get you up to speed with all the locations of the Signal to Noise Crew Challenge which is part of the brand new DLC of the Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck.

Borderlands 3 Signal to Noise Crew Challenge Locations

In the Signal to Noise Crew Challenge, you’ll have to travel across three locations namely, Castle Crimson, Sapphire’s Run, and Benediction of Pain.

In each of these places, you’ll have to find 3 probes to be done and dusted with this crew challenge.

However, fret not, because our guide below details the locations of all these signal probes in Psycho Krieg DLC. So, let’s get started!

Castle Crimson Crew Challenges

Probe # 1

The first probe is located towards the far south-west.

Use your Fast Travel ability to get there by pressing E.

Once there, jump across the 3 floating platforms in front and then jump cliff ledge ahead of you where you’ll find this probe.

Interact with it and solve the puzzle. The solution to the puzzle is “Spikety, thickety, dye.”

Probe # 2

From the location of the first probe, get back to the spawning position.

You’ll be teleported to a rocky area with a giant skull in front. You can find this probe on the platform to the top-right of the skull.

Interact with it and solve the puzzle.

The puzzle solution is “The skag clawed out an eye.”

Probe # 3

In the central part of the Castle, you can find this probe on a platform inside the building with a monster’s limbs and insides strewn all over.

Interact with the probe and solve the puzzle. The solution is, “Your eye was swell. The skag ate well.”

Sapphire’s Run

Probe # 1

Use the Fast Travel ability to be able to spawn in the central part of the Sapphire’s Run. Once there, head left and jump across the floating platform to the mountain ahead.

There, you’ll find this probe. Interact with it and solve the puzzle.

Probe # 2

Fast travel to the bottom-most part of the Sapphire’s Run. Once there, proceed straight ahead and then to the ally to your left.

When you reach the end of the ally, hop on the floating platform up ahead where you’ll find this probe. Interact with it and solve the puzzle that is prompted.

The solution of the puzzle is, “Your bones did crunch. What a good lunch.”

Probe # 3

Make your way to the bottom of the central part of Sapphire’s Run using the Fast Travel ability.

Once you spawn, hop over to the floating platform up ahead and interact with the probe placed there.

The solution of the puzzle is, “The spiderant laid in wait.”

Benediction of Pain

Probe # 1

This probe can be found on the edge of the top-left part of the Benediction of Pain in front of a giant human face. Interact with it and solve the puzzle.

Probe # 2

You can find this probe on the edge near the green-colored broken building. Interact with it and solve the puzzle.

The puzzle solution is, “The rakk let out its call.”

Probe # 3

This probe is located on the top-right corner of the map on an edge. Interact with it and solve the puzzle.

The solution of the puzzle is “It flew overhead, and now you’re dead.”