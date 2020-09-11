The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Unique Weapon Locations Guide

In this The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Unique Weapons Locations guide, we will be giving you an insight of the locations and statistics of all the Unique Weapons found in the brand-new DLC Peril on Gorgon for Outer Worlds. So, let’s begin.

The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Unique Weapon Locations

Peril on Gorgon is the latest DLC for the sci-fi RPG Outer Worlds and brings with it a whole new set of story quests, brand new weapons, and a whole host of new locations for you to explore.

Handy Deconstruction Tool

You can buy this weapon from Khaleel Chakroun at the General Store for 5,070 bits.

Stats

Skill: 2-Handed Melee

Damage: 40

Burnout

As soon as your conversation with Wilhelmina Ambrose finishes, kill her. The loot you get from her contains Burnout as one of the droppings.

Stats

Skill: Long Guns

Damage: 94

Magazine Size: 30 (Energy)

Special Effect: Stagger

Overheat

Head inside the Drinks, Vittles, “Lost and Found”. Once there, Ascend the stairs and then go left. Now, again, move up the stairs. Then, jump down.

Overheat will be in front of you waiting to be collected.

Stats

Skill: Heavy Weapons

Damage: 89

Magazine Size: 100 (Energy)

Special Effect: Burn

Special Delivery

Head to the Marauder Stronghold. Here, you’ll encounter a bunch of enemies including Marauder Plundered and Marauder Colossus, and Charles of Accounting.

Eliminate them all and you’ll find Special Delivery as one the droppings of the Charles of Accounting.

Stats

Skill: Heavy Weapons

Damage: 184

Magazine Size: 30 (Heavy)

Special Effect: Knockback

Coolant Distributor

Head to the location of the Mining Accident. There, you’ll find this weapon lying next to a dead soldier.

Stats

Skill: Heavy Weapons

Damage: 474

Magazine Size: 48 (Heavy)

Special Effect: Chilled

Flurry

Make your way to the Office of Creative Incubation. You’ll find this weapon on the second counter to your left.

Stats

Skill: Heavy Weapons

Damage: 128

Magazine Size: 60 (Heavy)

Special Effect: Knockback

Perfect Game

Inside the Office of Creative Incubation, interact with the computer on the counter in the middle to gain access to the Showcase.

You’ll be able to acquire the Perfect Game Weapon from the Showcase.

Stats

Skill: 1-Handed Melee

Damage: 216

Special Effect: Stagger

Arial Assault

Proceed to the Probably Carl’s Legitimate Storefront and interact with Probably Carl. You can buy the Arial Assault from him for 6,697 bits.

Stats

Skill: 2-Handed Melee

Damage: 257

Special Effect: Bleed

Contraband

Head to the Security Checkpoint and hack the computer inside the booth. Now, move out and head northeast.

You’ll come across an open booth. Enter it and you’ll find Contraband placed next to the glass window.

Stats

Skill: Handguns

Damage: 140

Magazine Size: 12 (Light)

Special Effect: Stagger

Lucky

This weapon can be found placed on a box next to a dungeon to the far-western side of Gorgon Canyon.

Stats

Skill: Handguns

Damage: 228

Magazine Size: 6 (Light)

Special Effect: Knockback

Medal of Honor

To get your hands on this weapon, you have to engage in conversation with Leonora Diallo inside her compartment.

As soon as the conversation ends, you’ll be rewarded with the Medal of Honor.

Stats

Skill: Long Guns

Damage: 128

Magazine Size: 36 (Heavy)

Special Effect: Stagger

P.E.T

For acquiring this science weapon, you’re going to have to work much harder unlike in the case of other Unique Weapons.

Firstly, you’ll have to find the 4 Magazine Issues that will take you through Virgil’s Research Site, Birdie’s Research Site, and Eustace’s Research Site.

Then you’ll have to interact with the computer outside the compartment containing the P.E.T.

You’ll be asked 4 simple questions regarding the game.

Just answer them accordingly and you’ll be allowed entry to the compartment and you can pick up this weapon from there.

Stats