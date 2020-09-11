Peril on Gorgon is the newly released DLC for the Outer Worlds. The DLC introduces players to new weapons, armor, and perks. In this The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Perks guide, we’ll be showing you details regarding each perk and what benefits they can offer you on your adventure.
The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Perks
The journey on Gorgon can be rough, and selecting the right perks to assist you is important to win most encounters.
We have drafted a list of all available perks for you, so you can make a more educated decision regarding which ones you’ll be purchasing first.
|Perk
|Tier
|Cost
|Effect
|Applied Science
|1
|1 Perk Point
|+25% Science Weapon Magazine Size
|Nietzsche’s Reward
|1
|1 Perk Point
|+5% Damage per Flaw
|Assassin
|2
|1 Perk Point
|+25% Quiet Weapon Damage Range is 2.5 meters or less
|Lone Master
|2
|1 Perk Point
|Skills +5 if no Companions in party Skills +10 if no Companions in party
|Improvisation Warrior
|3
|1 Perk Point
|+300% Improvised Weapon Damage +75% Improvised Weapon Degradation
|Concentrate Fire
|3
|1 Perk Point
|+10% Damage per subsequent hit
|Rust Bucket Resistance
|4
|3 Prev. Perks
|-20% Automechanical Damage Received if you have Parvati in your team
|Chrono-Harmony
|5
|4 Prev. Perks
|+25% Tactical Time Dilation Meter when Parvati kills an enemy
|Radiation Proofing
|4
|3 Prev. Perks
|-20% N-ray Damage Received
|Bedazzle Automechanicals
|5
|4 Prev. Perks
|SAM can stun targets
|Grand Justice
|4
|3 Prev. Perks
|Victor Max can ignore 50% Armor Rating
|Planned Intervention
|5
|4 Prev. Perks
|Max will taunt nearby enemies and tank damage if you’re low health
|Grand Exploration
|4
|3 Prev. Perks
|+100% Location Discovery Experience
|Cunning Strikes
|5
|4 Prev. Perks
|+20% Sneak Attack Damage
|Antagonistic Fury
|5
|4 Prev. Perks
|+20% Negative Faction Damage for Felix to anyone who has Negative Reputation with you
|This.Is.Tossball!
|4
|3 Prev. Perks
|Felix gets +50% Tossball Weapon Damage
|Emergency Med Tech
|4
|3 Prev. Perks
|Gain +50% healing from Inhaler when under 20% health
|Magic Bullets
|5
|4 Prev. Perks
|Shots from Ellie’s Ability ricochet to a nearby enemy