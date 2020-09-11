Gearbox Releases Borderlands 3 Update 1.16 For All Platforms

Gearbox has released Borderlands 3 update 1.16 for all of the game’s platforms, including the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC. The update is intended to perform a number of bug-fixes that have been plaguing the game, along with adding in some new content for the game’s upcoming DLC and upping the level cap.

Starting off with general improvements, two more SDU upgrade slots have been added for pistols, shotguns, submachine guns, assault rifles, and grenades. The Lost Loot machine in Sanctuary 3 has also been given new SDU upgrade slots. Player class icons will also now show profile pictures for Steam and Epic Store cross-platform players.

The Mayhem Mode has also gotten some adjustments. Players can now go into Fight For Your Life when Slayer is active and they’ve killed an enemy in melee. Mayhem modifiers will no longer change when players join through matchmaking, and Gearbox has also added Mayhem damage scaling support to shields with Nova or Reflect behaviors.

Borderlands 3 update 1.16 also gives fixes to various characters. For instance, Amara’s “Ties that Bind” augment now only passes gun and melee damage to enemies. because through Phasegrasp some unintentional damage types were also being passed to them. Someone who got particular buffed, however, was the Beastmaster, Fl4K.

First off, FL4K’s Headcount passive skill will no longer keep Rakk Attack from gaining charges when scoring critical hits. His Dominance skill will now continue to damage beast targets for as long as it’s going. The St4ckbot class mod will now no longer reset its damage stack increase when an enemy takes damage from a splash source or damage done over time. And finally, the Friend-Bot class mod will now increase Pet damage.

Finally, for the Gunner, the Drowning in Brass passive skill now applies to both of Iron Bear’s weapons rather than just the left one. And as for new content, preparations have been made for the upcoming DLC Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck. The game’s Level Cap has also been increased to 65. You can read the patch notes of Borderlands 3 update 1.16 for yourself by following this link.