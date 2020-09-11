Control’s Free PS5 Upgrade Appears After 505 Games Said Was Impossible

Publisher 505 Games recently deemed it impossible to offer free next-generation upgrades for Control. Even if players own the base game and all of its post-release content, they must still purchase the Ultimate Edition to be able to play Control on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It now appears that granting free next-generation upgrades was not as impossible as stated by the publisher.

Earlier today, players were surprised to be able to download the Ultimate Edition from the PlayStation Store for free. None of these players had purchased the Ultimate Edition. They just assumed that they were granted free access for already owning the current-generation version of Control. However, soon after, the PlayStation Store listing was updated and the download option replaced with a purchase button, which has resulted in a storm of sorts.

Went on to the ps4 store new release area it says I own the control ultimate edition, I purchased the deluxe edition back at launch pic.twitter.com/ThRkPwTcA3 — Mark Greenwalt Jr (@Margrnwjr) September 10, 2020

Players are rightfully disappointed as well as angry over the prevailing situation. 505 Games seems to have upgraded existing Control owners to the PS5 version for free by sheer accident.

“The upgrade path that we are offering is only possible when upgrading from the same version of the game. As we are only doing additional development on Control Ultimate Edition on the next gen platforms, we are unfortunately unable to offer an upgrade path to all existing Control players,” is what 505 Games explained last month.

The statement, which was part of a lengthy clarification, could well be a smokescreen as far as players are concerned.

Control, the Ultimate Edition, has been dubbed as “one great value package” for including the base game and the two expansion packs: The Foundation and AWE, for $40 across all platforms.