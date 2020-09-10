Xbox Series X Forced Sony To Slash PS5 Pricing – Rumor

Sony Interactive Entertainment was reportedly caught off guard when Microsoft officially announced pricing details for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The reason being that PlayStation 5 was priced higher and which made the all-digital PS5 model too expensive by all comparisons.

According to a report by GameReactor earlier today, sources close to the matter have confirmed that the main PS5 flagship was “considerably” more expensive than Xbox Series X and the disc-less PS5 model was nearly matching Xbox Series X in price. Sony is now said to have started moving to match Microsoft in pricing.

While only a rumor without official acknowledgement, the original price tag of PS5 is being slashed by Sony to counter the aggressive pricing of Xbox Series X. Provided that the claims are legitimate, the fully-featured PlayStation 5 will soon be revealed to cost $500. The all-digital PS5 though will come at $400.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10, 2020, for $500 and $300 respectively. A similarly priced PlayStation 5 will make for an interesting marketing push since customers will have to consider all factors except for pricing. The all-digital PS5 was never going to match Xbox Series S because while the cheaper alternative to Xbox Series X features trimmed-down hardware specifications, the PS5 digital edition is essentially the same as the standard PS5 but without a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive.

Sony is currently running a PlayStation VR spotlight and has categorically noted that there “will be no PS5-related news” for the next few days. Hence, at best, expect a price reveal to take place next week at the earliest and pre-orders to go live later in the month. There are already speculations that Sony is targeting a worldwide launch on November 20, 2020, giving Microsoft over a week alone in the marketplace.