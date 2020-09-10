Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Will Be Celebrated With New Games

2021 will be a big year for many games. Not only will many games be releasing on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, but in this case, one of Sega’s biggest mascot characters, Sonic the Hedgehog, will apparently be getting a new lease on life. The news comes from a Sega investor advertisement.

Sonic the Hedgehog has had a rough last few years in terms of both games and its other content. Not only did Sonic Forces release to mediocre reviews, its long-running comic series with Archie Comics was cancelled and moved to IDW. However, considering the IDW comics have won a great deal of praise, and the Sonic the Hedgehog movie that released earlier this year did very well, the news isn’t all bad.

The investor advertisement claims that the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary will be a “year of celebration”, which includes things like new games, digital content, events, major announcements, and even a tailored licensing program. All of these will likely be getting details at a later date.

Sonic Forces (and its companion game, Sonic Mania), both released all the way back in 2017, and there hasn’t been any sort of hint of a Sonic the Hedgehog game since then. It’s likely that Sega is finally deciding to take Sonic seriously by slowing down development of the franchise to ensure that quality Sonic games start coming out more regularly.

Along with the promise of new Sonic games, a Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel has been greenlit for some point in the future, and with more digital content and Sonic events, the successes in comic and film and a new lease on life in the gaming business may have given Sonic a boost for 2021.

We’ll likely have to actually wait for Sega to reveal what they have planned for the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary, but in the meantime, we can wait and hope that the Blue Blur will hit his stride once again with these new games and other experiences.