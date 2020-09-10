Prince of Persia Art Spotted In Ubisoft Forward, New Game Coming?

Ubisoft will be holding a new Ubisoft Forward event tomorrow, but at least one bit of promo art has already gotten fans of the Prince of Persia franchise excited. While nothing has been confirmed, some of its promo art has shown off a room and symbol that looks very familiar.

Ubisoft has previously made remarks on the series, saying that they are mulling it over. Various other bits of news and insider hints have also hinted at the possibility of a Sands of Time remake. Sands of Time is seen as one of the best Prince games, and it’s possible that a remake of a classic game is intended to gauge the desire for a return of the series.

Prince of Persia hasn’t had a mainline game released for it since 2010, with Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. The only games that have come since then are a remake of Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame for mobile devices, along with Prince of Persia: Escape, an endless runner game back in 2018.

Forgotten Sands got mixed to positive reviews on release, but it was the last straw for Ubisoft after the successive underperformance of other Prince of Persia games. But, it’s a classic series, and plenty of other classic games have been remade over the past several years to a great deal of success, so Ubisoft may finally be following the trend.

Of course, we have no idea of if there’s actually going to be a Sands of Time remake or anything Prince of Persia-related at all. The concept art could even be for an entirely different game, and we won’t know anything for sure until the Ubisoft Forward actually happens tomorrow.

Ubisoft has actually been fairly mum on what sorts of games will be getting announced at the Forward event, so hopefully we’ll get Prince of Persia and any other manner of other games we’ve been looking forward to.