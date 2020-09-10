Microsoft Finally Reveals Xbox Series X Release Date, Coming November 10

After months and months of waiting for any sort of news about the new consoles, Microsoft has finally come through for us. Just a day after unveiling the Xbox Series S, Microsoft has announced that both it and the Xbox Series X will be releasing on November 10 of this year.

The company has also announced the prices for both: the Series S will be for $299, while the Series X will be for $499. To help with the launch of the new consoles, numerous developers have also announced when their own much-anticipated games will be releasing, all of them also on November 10 for both current and next-gen consoles.

These games include Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion (coming October 29 on current-gen), Gears: Tactics, Dirt 5. Many of them also include free upgrades from current-gen systems to the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. This all once again puts Microsoft ahead of Playstation.

Along with not being as graphically powerful as the Xbox Series X, Playstation has been mum on any sorts of details about the Playstation 5’s release date and price, so the Xbox Series X release date coming first is another serious blow despite the many interesting games being put forward in the future by Sony.

While this doesn’t mean that the Xbox is guaranteed to outsell the Playstation 5, since once again the Xbox does not have very many exclusive games (and even those that are Xbox exclusive are also available on PC), the Playstation 4’s greater power was a deciding factor in the previous console generation even before many of its exclusives became known.

Whether Sony will reveal the Playstation 5 release date and price soon after this to counter Microsoft revealing the Xbox Series X release date remains to be seen, but hopefully we’ll be getting that news soon as well so that gamers can make their choice.