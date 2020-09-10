GameStop Exploring Multiple Payment Plans For PS5 & Xbox Series X

GameStop has apparently been drawing out different payment plans to make it easier (and affordable) for customers to purchase the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-generation consoles.

According to internal documents obtained by VentureBeat earlier today, GameStop will be announcing at least three payment options for the upcoming holiday season. The first will allow next-generation players to reserve their PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles beforehand and pick them up from their closest retailer branch upon paying the full price.

The second and third payment plans will be new. GameStop has apparently been coordinating with third-party services like Quadpay and Klarna to allow customers to purchase their PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles through “four installments over six weeks with no additional fees.” It remains to be clarified though if there will be any down payments upfront.

Finally, there will also be a rent-to-own option. Those interested can rent PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles from GameStop through similar monthly (or weekly) installments but with the freedom to return the purchase at any point. Another difference being that the rent-to-own payment plan will give customers a long duration through which to complete all of the payments. This payment plan will also see to “minimal upfront money” with the installment plan ranging from a month to a year.

While Sony Interactive Entertainment has made no such announcements, Microsoft has gone ahead to update Xbox All Access, a payment model in limited countries through which customers can purchase either an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S for monthly installments but without any upfront cost. Both next-generation consoles will cost $25 and $35 per month respectively based on a two-year payment contract that includes Xbox Games Pass Ultimate as well.

GameStop should be making an official announcement soon. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch worldwide for $500 and $300 respectively on November 10, 2020. PlayStation 5 and the PS5 digital edition remain without any pricing details at the time of writing.