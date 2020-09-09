Spellbreak Best Gauntlets Guide

Our Spellbreak Gauntlets guide will go through each gauntlet’s variations and abilities to help you better understand their respective playstyles.
Spellbreak brings a unique take on Battle Royale by introducing spells into the mix. Use magical abilities to take out your enemies as you fight for dominance in the Spellbreak Battle Royale.
Spellbreak Best Gauntlets
Spellbreak may look innocent with its mechanics, but they’re far more complex and reward players that invest into its steep learning curve.
Each Gauntlet boasts a special ability along with the ability to shoot out attacks that relate to the element of each Gauntlet.
The idea is to master the Gauntlets that best suit your playstyle in Spellbreak and combine their collective power to boost both your mobility around the play-field, as well as your damage output.
Frost Gauntlet
Ice Lance
Release a shard of ice that has a straight trajectory. Charge your Lance up and predict your enemy’s movements to successfully land a shot. It takes a total of 1.75 seconds to charge up your attack with the Frost Gauntlet.
|Rarities
|Common
|Uncommon
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Mana Cost
|30 – 60
|27 – 54
|24 – 48
|21 – 42
|20 – 40
|Damage
|15 – 45
|19 – 58
|21 – 63
|22 – 67
|24 – 72
|Max DPS
|20
|25.8
|28
|29.8
|32
Flash Freeze
Create an AoE around you that slows down all enemies caught within its effect by 50%. The slowing effect lasts for 1.5 seconds before freezing the enemies entirely.
The affected area will also block any incoming Fire/Wind/Lightning projectiles.
- Cooldown: 20 seconds
- Duration: 3 seconds
- Freeze Duration: 2 seconds
Lightning Gauntlet
Lightning Bolt
Fire bolts of lightning with a 0.4 seconds delay at your enemies. Spread increases while casting, except on the first shot.
You will lose valuable damage at distances greater than 8 meters.
|Rarities
|Common
|Uncommon
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Mana Cost
|9
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Damage
|6 – 8
|6 – 10
|7 – 11
|8 – 11
|9 – 12
|DPS
|19.4 – 25.8
|19.4 – 32.3
|22.6 – 35.5
|25.8 – 35.5
|29 – 38.7
Lightning Strike
Summon forth lightning that will strike after 0.9 seconds. Apply shock to enemies on impact. Can also damage you if you’re not careful.
- Cooldown: 15 seconds
- Range: 28 meters
- Damage: 20
- Shock Duration: 2 seconds
Fire
Fireball
Release a fire ball which explodes on contact. The closer the enemy is to the center of explosion, the more the damage.
Leaves behind a burning area that lasts for 6 seconds; should it hit the ground.
|Rarities
|Common
|Uncommon
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Mana Cost
|20
|18
|17
|16
|15
|Damage
|10 – 25
|10 – 30
|10 – 34
|10 – 36
|10 – 38
|DPS
|10.4 – 26
|10.4 – 31.3
|10.4 – 35.4
|10.4 – 37.5
|10.4 – 39.6
Flamewall
Create a wall of flame that ignites any opponents caught in it for 2 seconds. Blocks Ice and Toxic projectiles.
You will receive damage if you step into the wall, but will not receive ignite damage.
- Cooldown: 15 seconds
- Duration: 15 seconds
- Range: 28 meters
- DPS: 6 per tick
- Ignite DPS: 4 per tick
Toxic
Toxic Spray
Spray a total of 10 toxic streams right in front of you which deals damage based on how many projectiles you hit your enemy with.
|Rarities
|Common
|Uncommon
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Mana Cost
|20
|18
|17
|16
|15
|Total On-Hit Damage
|7/14/22/30
|8/17/26/36
|9/19/30/41
|10/20/31/43
|11/22/34/46
|Max DPS
|30.6
|36.7
|41.8
|43.9
|46.9
Toxic Cloud
Throw out a toxic projectile which creates a toxic cloud on impact. Damage will apply Corrosion on your enemies for a total of 3 seconds.
You will receive damage upon stepping into the cloud, but won’t receive any damage from Corrosion.
- Cooldown: 15 seconds
- Duration: 5 seconds
- DPS: 6 per tick
- Corrosion DPS: 4 per tick (Armor Only)
Stone
Shockwave
Create an eruption that deals damage to any opponents caught within its effect. Cannot be cast while in the air.
|Rarities
|Common
|Uncommon
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Mana Cost
|25
|23
|21
|20
|19
|Damage
|30
|39
|42
|44
|45
|DPS
|23.1
|30
|32.3
|33.9
|34.6
Boulderfall
Toss a boulder to your opponents which explodes on impact. The more time the rock spends being airborne, the greater the damage.
- Cooldown: 10 seconds
- Damage: 20 – 50
Wind Gauntlet
Wind Shear
Cast wind at your opponents to damage them as well as deflect any spells they might be throwing at you. Your damage will be less at distances greater than 5 meters.
|Rarities
|Common
|Uncommon
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Mana Cost
|9
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Damage
|3 – 7
|3 – 9
|3 – 10
|4 – 11
|4 – 12
|DPS
|12 – 28
|12 – 36
|12 – 40
|16 – 44
|16 – 48
Tornado
Create a tornado that will pull any of your opponents in, limiting their mobility.
Any airborne opponents will be pulled into the vortex with greater force. Has a 13-meter radius and can pull caster in as well.
- Cooldown: 15 seconds
- Duration: 4 seconds
- Range: 28 meters