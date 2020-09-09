Spellbreak Best Gauntlets Guide

Our Spellbreak Gauntlets guide will go through each gauntlet’s variations and abilities to help you better understand their respective playstyles.

Spellbreak brings a unique take on Battle Royale by introducing spells into the mix. Use magical abilities to take out your enemies as you fight for dominance in the Spellbreak Battle Royale.

Spellbreak Best Gauntlets

Spellbreak may look innocent with its mechanics, but they’re far more complex and reward players that invest into its steep learning curve.

Each Gauntlet boasts a special ability along with the ability to shoot out attacks that relate to the element of each Gauntlet.

The idea is to master the Gauntlets that best suit your playstyle in Spellbreak and combine their collective power to boost both your mobility around the play-field, as well as your damage output.

Frost Gauntlet

Ice Lance

Release a shard of ice that has a straight trajectory. Charge your Lance up and predict your enemy’s movements to successfully land a shot. It takes a total of 1.75 seconds to charge up your attack with the Frost Gauntlet.

Rarities Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Mana Cost 30 – 60 27 – 54 24 – 48 21 – 42 20 – 40 Damage 15 – 45 19 – 58 21 – 63 22 – 67 24 – 72 Max DPS 20 25.8 28 29.8 32

Flash Freeze

Create an AoE around you that slows down all enemies caught within its effect by 50%. The slowing effect lasts for 1.5 seconds before freezing the enemies entirely.

The affected area will also block any incoming Fire/Wind/Lightning projectiles.

Cooldown: 20 seconds

Duration: 3 seconds

Freeze Duration: 2 seconds

Lightning Gauntlet

Lightning Bolt

Fire bolts of lightning with a 0.4 seconds delay at your enemies. Spread increases while casting, except on the first shot.

You will lose valuable damage at distances greater than 8 meters.

Rarities Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Mana Cost 9 9 9 8 8 Damage 6 – 8 6 – 10 7 – 11 8 – 11 9 – 12 DPS 19.4 – 25.8 19.4 – 32.3 22.6 – 35.5 25.8 – 35.5 29 – 38.7

Lightning Strike

Summon forth lightning that will strike after 0.9 seconds. Apply shock to enemies on impact. Can also damage you if you’re not careful.

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Range: 28 meters

Damage: 20

Shock Duration: 2 seconds

Fire

Fireball

Release a fire ball which explodes on contact. The closer the enemy is to the center of explosion, the more the damage.

Leaves behind a burning area that lasts for 6 seconds; should it hit the ground.

Rarities Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Mana Cost 20 18 17 16 15 Damage 10 – 25 10 – 30 10 – 34 10 – 36 10 – 38 DPS 10.4 – 26 10.4 – 31.3 10.4 – 35.4 10.4 – 37.5 10.4 – 39.6

Flamewall

Create a wall of flame that ignites any opponents caught in it for 2 seconds. Blocks Ice and Toxic projectiles.

You will receive damage if you step into the wall, but will not receive ignite damage.

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Duration: 15 seconds

Range: 28 meters

DPS: 6 per tick

Ignite DPS: 4 per tick

Toxic

Toxic Spray

Spray a total of 10 toxic streams right in front of you which deals damage based on how many projectiles you hit your enemy with.

Rarities Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Mana Cost 20 18 17 16 15 Total On-Hit Damage 7/14/22/30 8/17/26/36 9/19/30/41 10/20/31/43 11/22/34/46 Max DPS 30.6 36.7 41.8 43.9 46.9

Toxic Cloud

Throw out a toxic projectile which creates a toxic cloud on impact. Damage will apply Corrosion on your enemies for a total of 3 seconds.

You will receive damage upon stepping into the cloud, but won’t receive any damage from Corrosion.

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Duration: 5 seconds

DPS: 6 per tick

Corrosion DPS: 4 per tick (Armor Only)

Stone

Shockwave

Create an eruption that deals damage to any opponents caught within its effect. Cannot be cast while in the air.

Rarities Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Mana Cost 25 23 21 20 19 Damage 30 39 42 44 45 DPS 23.1 30 32.3 33.9 34.6

Boulderfall

Toss a boulder to your opponents which explodes on impact. The more time the rock spends being airborne, the greater the damage.

Cooldown: 10 seconds

Damage: 20 – 50

Wind Gauntlet

Wind Shear

Cast wind at your opponents to damage them as well as deflect any spells they might be throwing at you. Your damage will be less at distances greater than 5 meters.

Rarities Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Mana Cost 9 9 9 8 8 Damage 3 – 7 3 – 9 3 – 10 4 – 11 4 – 12 DPS 12 – 28 12 – 36 12 – 40 16 – 44 16 – 48

Tornado

Create a tornado that will pull any of your opponents in, limiting their mobility.

Any airborne opponents will be pulled into the vortex with greater force. Has a 13-meter radius and can pull caster in as well.