This Marvel’s Avengers Ms Marvel Builds guide discusses the most effective builds for Kamala. We will discuss which skills to unlock first for Ms. Marvel and multiple builds that are suitable for different playstyles.

Ms. Marvel is one of the best characters in Marvels Avengers because of her diverse moveset and abilities that cover a wide variety of playstyles.

She can be an offensive character with healing abilities or an absolute tank.

Her Polymorph Intrinsic ability enables her to inflict damage and stun enemies while her other abilities can keep her team healed up and ready for action.

Skills to Unlock

Before we recommend you different types of builds for her, we should discuss the most viable skill unlock path for Ms. Marvel as well. (For the first 14 skill unlocks).

Unlocking these skills first will let you make better builds and be more effective in your role during a fight.

Catapult Kick

Whirling Wallop

Double-Barrel Punch

Fist of Justice

Spirit Walk

Hand Clap

Spinning Heal Strike

Hip Check

Hammer Fist

Living Large

Fists of Justice

Healing Spirit Specialization I: Will to Live

Healing Spirit Specialization II: Will to Fight

Embiggen Specialization I: Big Trouble

By leveling up these skills early on you will get decent damage abilities and you can unlock their relevant specializations once you hit level 10.

Recommended Attributes & Gear Perks

Ms Marvel is able to inflict a lot of melee damage while also being able to tank plenty of incoming damage.

So, we can create a build where she remains a tank and benefits from incoming damage with ‘Heavyweight Perks’ that provide additional buffs as well.

Keeping that in mind, these are the most suitable Attributes and Gear Perks we have chosen for these builds:

Attributes

Might: Increases Melee damage.

Valor: Increases Heroic Effectiveness and critical damage.

Resolve: Increases Max Health.

Gear Perks



Reactive Explosion: X% chance taking damage triggers a damage explosion.

Heavyweight Blitz: X% increased damage from Heavy Combo Finishers.

Heavyweight Inspiration: X% chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a Willpower Burst.

Heavyweight Protection: X% chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a short Defense Buff.

Masteries

Upon reaching Level 15 you can get access to Masteries. Following are the masteries which you should focus on first:

Priority Mastery 1 Efficiency: Intrinsic Upgrade (rightmost one) 2 Efficiency: Intrinsic Upgrade (middle one) 3 Efficiency: Intrinsic Upgrade (left one) 4 Utility: Melee Upgrade (middle one) 5 Utility: Melee Upgrade (left one) 6 Takedown Upgrade

Notes

If you were focusing on Intrinsic Ability skills previously then you should complete your Intrinsic Mastery skills first which will give you Rapid Regeneration (Ability to Recover Willpower when low)

These are the 3 best builds we can recommend for Ms. Marvel:

Tank

The focus of this build is keeping your Embiggen for extended durations and to keep you in Polymorph state as long as possible.

Most of these skills focus on either increasing stun damage or decreasing incoming damage to make sure that you can fight for longer periods.

Some abilities will generate Intrinsic Orbs while others will drop Regen Packs to help you stay in Polymorph state for longer periods.

These are the Skills/Abilities you have to choose for this build:

Healing Spirit Specialization 1 – Will to Live

Will to Live Healing Spirit Specialization 2 – Focused Heart

Focused Heart High Five Specialization 1 – Up High

Up High High Five Specialization 2 – Applause

Applause Embiggen Specialization 1 – Doctor’s Orders

Doctor’s Orders Embiggen Specialization 2 – Fists of Fury

Fists of Fury Melee Upgrade 1 – Air Combat Mastery

Air Combat Mastery Melee Upgrade 2 – Stun Mastery

Stun Mastery Melee Upgrade 3 – Intrinsic Takedown Mastery

Intrinsic Takedown Mastery Ranged Upgrade 1 – Ranged Concussive Mastery

Ranged Concussive Mastery Ranged Upgrade 2 – Grab Efficiency

Grab Efficiency Ranged Upgrade 3 – Intrinsic Grab Mastery

Intrinsic Grab Mastery Intrinsic Upgrade 1 – Heroic Polymorph

Heroic Polymorph Intrinsic Upgrade 2 – Polymorphic Defense

Polymorphic Defense Intrinsic Upgrade 3 – Polymorph Boost

Polymorph Boost Intrinsic Upgrade 4 – Super Hero Endurance

Super Hero Endurance Intrinsic Upgrade 5 – Evasive Energy

Evasive Energy Defense Upgrade 1 – Nimble Reflexes

Healing/Support Build

This build focuses on generating as many Regen Packs as possible to keep your team healed up and ready to fight at all times.

You will have 3 Healing Spirit charges that you can use at any time and most of your abilities will drop Regen Packs.

Several of these skills help you in getting more takedowns and also increase your stun damage as well.

You’ll want to use Polymorph and heavy attack combos to build up the enemies’ stun meter since one of these skills also generates Regen Packs on Takedowns.

These are the Skills/Abilities you have to choose for this build:

Healing Spirit Specialization 1 – Will to Live

Will to Live Healing Spirit Specialization 2 – Will to Fight

Will to Fight High Five Specialization 1 – Up High

Up High High Five Specialization 2 – Helping Hand

Helping Hand Embiggen Specialization 1 – Doctor’s Orders

Doctor’s Orders Embiggen Specialization 2 – Fists of Glory

Fists of Glory Melee Upgrade 1 – Heroic Energy Mastery

Heroic Energy Mastery Melee Upgrade 2 – Stun Mastery

Stun Mastery Melee Upgrade 3 – Willpower Takedown Mastery

Willpower Takedown Mastery Ranged Upgrade 1 – Ranged Concussive Mastery

Ranged Concussive Mastery Ranged Upgrade 2 – Grab Efficiency

Grab Efficiency Ranged Upgrade 3 – Regen Pack Grab Mastery

Regen Pack Grab Mastery Intrinsic Upgrade 1 – Heroic Polymorph

Heroic Polymorph Intrinsic Upgrade 2 – Polymorphic Reduction

Polymorphic Reduction Intrinsic Upgrade 3 – Polymorph Intensity

Polymorph Intensity Intrinsic Upgrade 4 – Polymorphic Might

Polymorphic Might Intrinsic Upgrade 5 – Evasive Energy

Evasive Energy Defense Upgrade 1 – Nimble Reflexes

High Damage Build

This Build focuses on giving you the maximum offensive capabilities possible with Ms. Marvel. It also increases the chances of Critical Hit across many attacks.

This build is very effective against single enemies or bosses but has a few tricks up its sleeves to deal with large enemy crowds as well.

Several moves have an area of effect modifier or concussive blasts. Heroic Orbs will drop from multiple moves to ensure that High Five and Healing Spirit are ready to go.

Polymorph has an extremely high critical rate and also greatly increases your attack damage.

These are the Skills/Abilities you have to choose for this build: