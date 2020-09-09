In this Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Builds guide, we’ll walk you through all the best abilities and builds for Iron man. We will tell you the best skills to unlock and give you the most useful builds for Iron Man.
Iron Man is one of Earth’s mightiest heroes and a crucial part of the Marvel lineup. Being such an important character, Iron Man has a diverse set of abilities.
Most of us know Iron man for his long-ranged laser attacks, but there is more to his character than that.
Therefore, it’s better to try out all of his abilities and get familiar with the game mechanics. Iron man can also be used for battles in close quarters.
Below, we’ve mentioned both of the best Iron Man builds that could be used for long-ranged and close-ranged battles.
Long-Ranged Build
This build will send A.I.M forces running for their lives from miles away. Your repulsors will be stronger than ever.
And if you manage to take someone’s head out, you’ll be rewarded bonus points for that.
Your attacks will be further enhanced if you stand close to the Energy Barrier.
With this build, you’ll have frequently replenishing Intrinsic energy meter.
This allows you to fire more shots into the distance.
- Arc Overload Specialization 1 – Arc Field
- Arc Overload Specialization 2 – Defensive Field
- Unibeam Specialization 1 – Omega Beam
- Unibeam Specialization 2 – Concentrated Fire
- Hulkbuster Specialization 1 – Hulkbuster Unibeam
- Hulkbuster Specialization 2 – Energy Star
- Melee Upgrade – Air Combat Mastery
- Takedown Upgrade – Intrinsic Takedown Mastery
- Ranged Attack Mastery – Critical Expertise
- Ranged Weapon Mastery– Repulsor Mastery
- Ranged Weapon Specialization– Repulsor Specialization
- Ranged Weapon Efficiency– Repulsor Efficiency
- Arc Reactor Efficiency– Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer
- Arc Reactor Advancement– Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost
- Arc Reactor Overclock– Overcharge Damage Boost
- Arc Defense Advancement – Reactive Generator
- Energy Barrier Advancement – Tactical Barrier
- Flight Mastery – Air Superiority
Arc Field
This will form a protective bubble shield around you. It will defend you from all the bullets coming at you, however, it will let your bullets through.
Defensive Field
It is quite similar to Arc Field, the only difference being that it not only stops the enemy bullets, it also reflects them.
Omega Beam
Laser beams from the repulsors and Unibeam from the chest are the two most iconic Iron Man abilities. with the Omega Beam, both of these abilities are combined!
Concentrated Fire
This skill allows you to blast Unibeam for longer durations and makes it more powerful.
Hulkbuster Unibeam
With Hulkbuster Unibeam you’ll have your Unibeam powerful than ever. Unlike the name suggests, busting Hulk with it might not be a great idea.
Energy Star
If you use Hulkbuster Unibeam along with Energy Star, you will use 25% less Intrinsic Meter.
Air Combat Mastery
Attacks made while in the air will be 15% stronger.
Intrinsic Takedown Mastery
Spawning an Intrinsic Orb after a takedown will replenish your meter and help you fire your Unibeam
Critical Expertise
All ranged attacks become 15% more powerful.
Repulsor Mastery
Your critical repulsor attacks will cause 15% more damage.
Repulsor Specialization
It will increase the repulsor fire rate by 10%, allowing you to cause more damage with every passing second.
Repulsor Efficiency
Repulsor blasts will use up 10% less energy, allowing the Intrinsic meter to last longer.
Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer
The intrinsic that you gain from dealing damage with Light Attacks will increase by 16% per hit.
Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost
Every Perfect Evade will grant you 15 points of intrinsic energy
Overcharge Damage Boost
With Overcharged, your attacks will be even more powerful. They’ll do 12.5% more damage
Reactive Generator
If you counter enemy attacks with Energy Pulse, you’ll gain 15 intrinsic energy points.
Tactical Barrier
If there are any other protagonists near your Energy Barrier, they’ll have a 15% better chance to land critical hits.
Air Superiority
Again, your attacks will be 15% stronger once you’ve taken off from the ground.
Close-Ranged
This range will be used to fight enemies in close quarters. But this does not mean you won’t have access to any long-ranged weapons.
Your Iron Man will be equipped with rockets to take out enemies from a distance with this Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Build.
You can get multiple Unibeams with Overcharge. Overcharge will also make your attacks more deadly. With certain abilities, you’ll be able to keep your Intrinsic Meter high.
- Arc Overload Specialization 1 – EMP
- Arc Overload Specialization 2 – EMP Amplifier
- Unibeam Specialization 1 – Precision Refractor
- Unibeam Specialization 2 – Triple Down
- Hulkbuster Specialization 1 – Disruption Pulse
- Hulkbuster Specialization 2 – Hyper Coils
- Melee Upgrade – Combo Finisher Mastery
- Takedown Upgrade – Willpower Takedown Mastery
- Ranged Attack Mastery – Weapon Efficiency Mastery
- Ranged Weapon Mastery – Rocket Mastery
- Ranged Weapon Specialization – Repulsor Specialization
- Ranged Weapon Efficiency – Rocket Efficiency
- Arc Reactor Efficiency– Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer
- Arc Reactor Advancement – Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost
- Arc Reactor Overclock – Overcharge Damage Boost
- Arc Defense Advancement – Energized Pulse
- Energy Barrier Advancement – Tactical Barrier
- Flight Mastery – Afterburner
EMP
This is a useful skill if you want to stun every antagonist in the vicinity, giving you plenty of time to carry out your remaining attacks in peace.
EMP Amplifier
It will make Arc Overload ability 30% more powerful with 30% more range.
Precision Refractor
This skill will make Unibeam more powerful, allowing it to burn an enemy for 3 more seconds.
Triple Down
This will help you charge Intrinsic Supercharge ability if you take down three enemies using Unibeam
Disruption Pulse
Nearby enemies will be stunned and Hulkbuster will become more powerful
Hyper Coils
You’ll be able to use Hulkbuster for five more seconds.
Combo Finisher Mastery
Combo finishes will be 25% more powerful.
Willpower Takedown Mastery
A Regen Pack will appear after a takedown
Weapon Efficiency Mastery
All ranged attacks and weapons will use 15% intrinsic energy
Rocket Mastery
All rocket attacks become 12% more powerful
Repulsor Specialization
It will increase the repulsor fire rate by 10%, allowing you to cause more damage with every passing second.
Rocket Efficiency
Rocket attack will utilize 10% less intrinsic energy
Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer
The intrinsic that you gain from dealing damage with Light Attacks will increase by 16% per hit.
Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost
Every Perfect Evade will grant you 15 points of intrinsic energy
Overcharge Damage Boost
With Overcharged, your attacks will be even more powerful. They’ll do 12.5% more damage
Energized Pulse
Shock damage is added to the Energy Pulse ability
Tactical Barrier
If there are any other protagonists near your Energy Barrier, they’ll have a 15% better chance to land critical hits.
Afterburner
It will increase your speed when you are in the air, however, it will also utilize intrinsic energy.