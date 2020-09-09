In this Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Builds guide, we’ll walk you through all the best abilities and builds for Iron man. We will tell you the best skills to unlock and give you the most useful builds for Iron Man.

Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Builds

Iron Man is one of Earth’s mightiest heroes and a crucial part of the Marvel lineup. Being such an important character, Iron Man has a diverse set of abilities.

Most of us know Iron man for his long-ranged laser attacks, but there is more to his character than that.

Therefore, it’s better to try out all of his abilities and get familiar with the game mechanics. Iron man can also be used for battles in close quarters.

Below, we’ve mentioned both of the best Iron Man builds that could be used for long-ranged and close-ranged battles.

Long-Ranged Build

This build will send A.I.M forces running for their lives from miles away. Your repulsors will be stronger than ever.

And if you manage to take someone’s head out, you’ll be rewarded bonus points for that.

Your attacks will be further enhanced if you stand close to the Energy Barrier.

With this build, you’ll have frequently replenishing Intrinsic energy meter.

This allows you to fire more shots into the distance.

Arc Overload Specialization 1 – Arc Field

Arc Overload Specialization 2 – Defensive Field

Unibeam Specialization 1 – Omega Beam

Unibeam Specialization 2 – Concentrated Fire

Hulkbuster Specialization 1 – Hulkbuster Unibeam

Hulkbuster Specialization 2 – Energy Star

Melee Upgrade – Air Combat Mastery

Takedown Upgrade – Intrinsic Takedown Mastery

Ranged Attack Mastery – Critical Expertise

Ranged Weapon Mastery– Repulsor Mastery

Ranged Weapon Specialization– Repulsor Specialization

Ranged Weapon Efficiency– Repulsor Efficiency

Arc Reactor Efficiency– Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer

Arc Reactor Advancement– Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost

Arc Reactor Overclock– Overcharge Damage Boost

Arc Defense Advancement – Reactive Generator

Energy Barrier Advancement – Tactical Barrier

Flight Mastery – Air Superiority

Arc Field

This will form a protective bubble shield around you. It will defend you from all the bullets coming at you, however, it will let your bullets through.

Defensive Field

It is quite similar to Arc Field, the only difference being that it not only stops the enemy bullets, it also reflects them.

Omega Beam

Laser beams from the repulsors and Unibeam from the chest are the two most iconic Iron Man abilities. with the Omega Beam, both of these abilities are combined!

Concentrated Fire

This skill allows you to blast Unibeam for longer durations and makes it more powerful.

Hulkbuster Unibeam

With Hulkbuster Unibeam you’ll have your Unibeam powerful than ever. Unlike the name suggests, busting Hulk with it might not be a great idea.

Energy Star

If you use Hulkbuster Unibeam along with Energy Star, you will use 25% less Intrinsic Meter.

Air Combat Mastery

Attacks made while in the air will be 15% stronger.

Intrinsic Takedown Mastery

Spawning an Intrinsic Orb after a takedown will replenish your meter and help you fire your Unibeam

Critical Expertise

All ranged attacks become 15% more powerful.

Repulsor Mastery

Your critical repulsor attacks will cause 15% more damage.

Repulsor Specialization

It will increase the repulsor fire rate by 10%, allowing you to cause more damage with every passing second.

Repulsor Efficiency

Repulsor blasts will use up 10% less energy, allowing the Intrinsic meter to last longer.

Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer

The intrinsic that you gain from dealing damage with Light Attacks will increase by 16% per hit.

Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost

Every Perfect Evade will grant you 15 points of intrinsic energy

Overcharge Damage Boost

With Overcharged, your attacks will be even more powerful. They’ll do 12.5% more damage

Reactive Generator

If you counter enemy attacks with Energy Pulse, you’ll gain 15 intrinsic energy points.

Tactical Barrier

If there are any other protagonists near your Energy Barrier, they’ll have a 15% better chance to land critical hits.

Air Superiority

Again, your attacks will be 15% stronger once you’ve taken off from the ground.

Close-Ranged

This range will be used to fight enemies in close quarters. But this does not mean you won’t have access to any long-ranged weapons.

Your Iron Man will be equipped with rockets to take out enemies from a distance with this Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Build.

You can get multiple Unibeams with Overcharge. Overcharge will also make your attacks more deadly. With certain abilities, you’ll be able to keep your Intrinsic Meter high.

Arc Overload Specialization 1 – EMP

Arc Overload Specialization 2 – EMP Amplifier

Unibeam Specialization 1 – Precision Refractor

Unibeam Specialization 2 – Triple Down

Hulkbuster Specialization 1 – Disruption Pulse

Hulkbuster Specialization 2 – Hyper Coils

Melee Upgrade – Combo Finisher Mastery

Takedown Upgrade – Willpower Takedown Mastery

Ranged Attack Mastery – Weapon Efficiency Mastery

Ranged Weapon Mastery – Rocket Mastery

Ranged Weapon Specialization – Repulsor Specialization

Ranged Weapon Efficiency – Rocket Efficiency

Arc Reactor Efficiency– Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer

Arc Reactor Advancement – Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost

Arc Reactor Overclock – Overcharge Damage Boost

Arc Defense Advancement – Energized Pulse

Energy Barrier Advancement – Tactical Barrier

Flight Mastery – Afterburner

EMP

This is a useful skill if you want to stun every antagonist in the vicinity, giving you plenty of time to carry out your remaining attacks in peace.

EMP Amplifier

It will make Arc Overload ability 30% more powerful with 30% more range.

Precision Refractor

This skill will make Unibeam more powerful, allowing it to burn an enemy for 3 more seconds.

Triple Down

This will help you charge Intrinsic Supercharge ability if you take down three enemies using Unibeam

Disruption Pulse

Nearby enemies will be stunned and Hulkbuster will become more powerful

Hyper Coils

You’ll be able to use Hulkbuster for five more seconds.

Combo Finisher Mastery

Combo finishes will be 25% more powerful.

Willpower Takedown Mastery

A Regen Pack will appear after a takedown

Weapon Efficiency Mastery

All ranged attacks and weapons will use 15% intrinsic energy

Rocket Mastery

All rocket attacks become 12% more powerful

Repulsor Specialization

It will increase the repulsor fire rate by 10%, allowing you to cause more damage with every passing second.

Rocket Efficiency

Rocket attack will utilize 10% less intrinsic energy

Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer

The intrinsic that you gain from dealing damage with Light Attacks will increase by 16% per hit.

Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost

Every Perfect Evade will grant you 15 points of intrinsic energy

Overcharge Damage Boost

With Overcharged, your attacks will be even more powerful. They’ll do 12.5% more damage

Energized Pulse

Shock damage is added to the Energy Pulse ability

Tactical Barrier

If there are any other protagonists near your Energy Barrier, they’ll have a 15% better chance to land critical hits.

Afterburner

It will increase your speed when you are in the air, however, it will also utilize intrinsic energy.