Spellbreak Equipment and Consumables Guide

The following is a detailed guide about Spellbreak Equipment and its uses. We will discuss in detail everything there is to know about different types of equipable & consumable equipment that is available in the Spellbreak and how you can acquire that equipment.

Spellbreak Equipment and Consumables

SpellBreak is a fresh take on the Battle Royal genre that goes beyond just picking up weapons and fighting.

It gives its players a lot more freedom to make a suitable build that compliments their playstyle.

Equipment in SpellBreak is a deciding factor of that player’s offensive, defensive, and mobility capabilities.

If you have the right character class but your equipment doesn’t match up with it then you will be underpowered when compared to your enemies.

Equipment Rarities

A player can equip one of each type of equipment in their inventory and has access to 4 additional slots where they can stack up consumables (2 per slot).

It is possible to store additional gauntlets & runes in these 4 slots but that requires the ‘Spellslinger Talent’

Equipment in SpellBreak comes in 5 different rarities; Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

Common & Uncommon rarities of equipment are scattered all across the Hollow Land while the higher rarities can only be acquired from chests.

Legendary Equipment can only be found inside Mana Vaults. A Mana vault will spawn inside a safe zone each time a Spellstorm fully closes and assembling a Mana Vault (which takes about 20 seconds) is audible to all nearby players.

Chests

The following are the different chests that can be found throughout the Hollow Land

Small Chest One random gauntlet or equipment of Rare/Epic rarity.

A small chance of one random scroll. Medium Chest One random gauntlet or equipment of Rare/Epic rarity.

One random gauntlet or equipment of any rarity except Legendary .

A small chance of one random scroll. Large Chest One random gauntlet or equipment of Rare/Epic rarity.

Two Random gauntlets or equipment of any rarity except Legendary .

Small chance of one random scroll. Epic Chest One random gauntlet or equipment of Epic rarity.

One random scroll. Mana Vault One random gauntlet or equipment or Legendary rarity

Two random gauntlets or equipment of Epic/ Legendary rarity.

One random Scroll.

Notes



Chests have a higher chance of spawning equipment that you currently don’t have equipped

Chests can’t spawn equipment of the same type or multiple gauntlets which are of the same element.

(In Solo Que) Mana Vaults will only spawn two items in total.

Amulets, Belts & Boots

At the start of each match, a player has a maximum health value of 100, maximum armor value of 0, and a maximum mana value of 50.

These values can be increased through a variety of equipment which is listed below

Name Stat Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Amulet Max Mana +10 +20 +30 +40 +50 Belt Max Armor +20 +40 +60 +80 +100 Boots Run Speed +1 +2 +3 +4 +5

Belts dropped from Chests refill the player’s armor to its max value.

Runes

Runes are abilities that can be activated to provide the player with a non-damaging utility that focuses mainly on mobility.

Players have a maximum rune charge of 1 and the charge gets refilled once its cooldown timer is over.

The cooldown timer is paused while the player is hovering.

The following are the different types of runes available in SpellBreak:

Name Description Duration Cooldown Based on Rarity Springstep Rune Leap into the air in the direction you’re moving. 1 s 7.5 s 6 s 5.5 s 5 s 4.5 s Dash Rune Quickly dash in the direction you’re moving. 1 s 9 s 7 s 6 s 5 s 4.5 s Invisibility Rune Become Invisible for a duration and increase your Run Speed by 3. 8 s 10 s 8 s 7 s 6.5 s 6 s Wolf’s Blood Rune Following a loud howl, increase your Run Speed by 4 and Outline your opponents. Reveals them through walls, terrain, and Invisibility for the duration. (100 m) 12 s 12 s 9.5 s 8.5 s 8 s 7 s Featherfall Rune Launch high up into the air, then slowly descend for a duration. Casting ends the descent. You must be grounded to utilize multiple charges. 3.7 s 14 s 11 s 10 s 9 s 8 s Flight Rune Take flight for a duration. Is interrupted by collision or jumping. You must be grounded to utilize multiple charges. 5 s 18 s 15 s 12 s 11 s 10 s Teleportation Rune Teleport to target location after a short channel. (60 m) 0.6 s 22 s 18 s 15 s 14 s 13 s

Notes

Rune charges can only be refilled after use once the player touches the ground or uses either Wind Surge, Firefly, or Vanishing Mists.

Consumables

Spellbreak also has consumable items that give you healing buffs for a few seconds depending on their type.

While the player can use runes and classes to enhance their healing capabilities, these items are a must-have if you want to heal up quickly during battle.

The following are the different consumables available in SpellBreak:

Name Description Small Health Potion After drinking for 3 seconds, heals you for 20 health over 10 seconds. Large Health Potion After drinking for 6 seconds, heals you for 50 health over 10 seconds. Small Armor Shard After consuming for 3 seconds, grants you 20 armor over 10 seconds. Large Armor Shard After consuming for 6 seconds, grants you 50 armor over 10 seconds.

A player’s running speed is reduced while they use consumables.