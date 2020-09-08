Sony Trademarks Possible Playstation 5 Tagline: Play Like Never Before

A new trademark has been filed to the WIPO Global Brand Database by Sony, and it might very well be the new Playstation 5 tagline. While we’re not sure, the phrase “Play Like Never Before” definitely brings gaming to mind, especially considering the most recent Playstation 5 ad used similar words.

The Playstation 5, much like the Xbox Series X, promises to be bigger and better than any generation of gaming that came before it. With the large variety of different games that were shown off for the console in its reveal presentation, we might be inclined to believe them.

However, we still know nothing about the biggest parts of the Playstation 4, the release date and price. Playstation hasn’t announced either one since they actually announced the console, something that multiple gamers have been commenting on. However, the Playstation 5 tagline is at least some kind of promise that we’re getting closer and closer to the console getting into its marketing phase.

At least one another hint about the release has been dropped after a rumor that the console’s release would be staggered, though we don’t know if that’s true or not, either. Either way, the tagline at least shows us that the console is getting closer and closer to release. Not bad timing too, considering the end of 2020 is getting closer and closer and the console will be coming out sometime in the holidays.

Sony has been very mum on any sort of additional details about the Playstation 5 for a while now, and even the Playstation 5 tagline hasn’t been publicly announced, technically, until we see it in an actual official ad. In the meantime, all we can do is keep waiting and hoping that something will come from Sony about a release date and price.

In the meantime, all we can do is keep watching Sony to see if any of that information does eventually come out.