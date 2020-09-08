Remastered Mario And Donkey Kong Game Trademarked By Nintendo

Mario and Donkey Kong appear to be going at it again for the first time in decades in a new game recently trademarked by Nintendo. The Mario and Donkey Kong game, titled “Mario vs Donkey Kong Mini-Land Mayhem”, was trademarked back in January, but we’re just now hearing about it.

Technically, however, the game is not new. A similarly-titled game actually came out back in 2010, so it seems like, a decade down the road, Nintendo is remastering it for a new audience on the Nintendo Switch. The original game also came out exclusively on the Nintendo DS, so we may get it on the DS instead unless it’s actually a Switch port.

Mario vs Donkey Kong Mini-Land Mayhem is a puzzle game originally, where Mario must chase after Donkey Kong when he kidnaps Pauline at the grand opening at the new Mini-Land amusement park, causing Mario to have to go and chase them down while avoiding various traps the ape leaves in his wake.

Alongside the new(?) Mario and Donkey Kong game, Nintendo has been pumping out remasters lately, especially given that everyone’s favorite Italian plumber is having his 35th anniversary soon. Just last week, Nintendo announced the Super Mario 3D All Stars pack, which will let people play the Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy games all in one pack on the Switch.

Considering what’s likely to come from this new game, with the increase capabilities of the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch, hopefully Nintendo can make this more than a remaster and give it a treatment that will help to draw more puzzle fans in. We’ll probably learn more information about the game at some point in the future, but if you’ve been hoping for a new Mario and Donkey Kong game for some reason, this is probably your biggest bet.