Ninja Gaiden Trilogy Listing Appears Online

Ninja Gaiden appears to be returning for mainstream consoles, just not in the way long-time fans would have perhaps wanted.

Earlier today, a Ninja Gaiden Trilogy was listed (via Gematsu) by Game Source Entertainment, one of the largest game publishers and distributors of Hong Kong, before being taken down. Bundling Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge; the product description noted an official release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in March 2021 for $39.99.

The listing seems to be genuine, meaning that publisher Koei Tecmo should be making an official announcement soon. Unfortunately, there are still no signs for a new Ninja Gaiden to be in development for next-generation consoles.

A couple of months back, rumors began circulating that Microsoft has managed to obtain exclusive rights to a supposed new installment in the franchise. Whether as a permanent or timed exclusive, rumors claimed that Ninja Gaiden would be making a return on Xbox Series X but that fans should not expect an official announcement from Microsoft any time soon.

There was no reason to take the rumors seriously except that the source in this case was the same one who accurately leaked the PlayStation 5 developer kit last year. Hence, Koei Tecmo could possibly be brewing something for the hack-and-slash franchise behind closed doors.

Remember that developer Team Ninja expressed a wish last year for a chance to make a new game in the franchise since fans have been requesting as such for quite a while. The developer even noted that demand for a new Ninja Gaiden looks to be more than Nioh 2.

It has been more than six years since the last installment in the franchise was released and even that was a spin-off which was marred by terrible reviews. The game was voted as one of the worst games of all time and perhaps why Koei Tecmo decided to take a break.