We have prepared this comprehensive NBA 2K21 MyTeam Evolution Card Combos guide in which we have mentioned all the Evolution Combos for you. So, let’s get into it.

NBA 2K21 MyTeam Evolution Card Combos

MyTeam mode makes a return in NBA 2K21 and that means card combos are also back for you to make your own fantasy matchups.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Erving – Nets

Kevin Durant is a sharpshooter and a solid defender while Kyrie Irving is exceptional at playmaking.

They have not played with each other as of now but still due to Irving’s ability to set up players and Kyrie being a great shooter makes them a great combo.

That’s why we have included them in our guide.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – Warriors

Stephen Curry has outstanding outside shooting attributes with even more exceptional playmaking ability and Klay Thompson can be a stone-cold finisher when he gets the ball and is an exceptional defender as well.

Having won three titles in Golden State together, both of them make a great combo and thus make the list.

Kahwi Leonard and Paul George – Clippers

Kahwi Leonard is one of the best base players with outstanding defensive attributes and Paul George can be a stone-cold sharpshooter from both beyond the arc and in the paint as well.

They are one of the most iconic duos that can completely destroy you on their own. That’s they make the list as well.

Lebron James and Anthony Davis – Lakers

Lebron James and Anthony Davis make the most iconic and deadly duo of all time. Both of them are beasts and complement each other really well.

Both of them have abilities that are second to none with base cards of 90 OVR in MyTeam> Lebron is a beast all around and Anthony is an expert at rebounds and layups.

If you have this duo on your MyTeam, you are already one step ahead of your opposition even before the start of the match.

James Harden and Russel Westbrook – Rockets

James Harden is an exceptional shooter no matter where he is with exceptional athleticism rating as well.

Russel Westbrook is an expert in passing as well as in shooting thus makes them a great duo to have in your MyTeam.

They make the list as well.