NBA 2K21 Dribbling Moves Guide

In NBA 2k21, players have the ability to change the animations for the dribbling moves they have in-game. We have prepared this comprehensive NBA 2K21 Dribbling guide on the controls of all the dribbling moves in 2k21 and their animations as well. So, let’s get into it.

NBA 2K21 Dribbling

First, we will lay down all the dribbling controls in the game and then, we will discuss moves and animation controls for dribbling.

Controls

Stepback: Press R2 and then move right analog down, then release while standing and dribbling.

Press R2 and then move right analog down, then release while standing and dribbling. Behind the Back: Move right analog stick down and then release.

Move right analog stick down and then release. Between the Legs : Move right analog down left and then release.

: Move right analog down left and then release. In and Out: Press R2 and move right analog up and then release

Press R2 and move right analog up and then release Sprint : Tap and hold R2 with left analog stick towards any direction you want

: Tap and hold R2 with left analog stick towards any direction you want Signature Size-up Chains: When you perform standing dribble moves quickly, this will start a special signature size-up combo moves.

When you perform standing dribble moves quickly, this will start a special signature size-up combo moves. Hesitation: Move right analog right and then release

Move right analog right and then release Hesitation Escape: Press R2 and then move right analog to the right and then release

Press R2 and then move right analog to the right and then release Crossover: Move right analog to the left and then release

Move right analog to the left and then release Half Spin: Rotate the right analog from right to left in a semi-circle. Do this from right, then up, then left. Hold and then release

Rotate the right analog from right to left in a semi-circle. Do this from right, then up, then left. Hold and then release Behind the Back: Move right analog down and then release

Move right analog down and then release Behind the Back-Wrap Escape: Press R2 and then move right analog down, then release

Press R2 and then move right analog down, then release Hard Stop/Stutter : Press L2 to stop and break off defenders, then open up for a clear shot.

: Press L2 to stop and break off defenders, then open up for a clear shot. Hold Off Defenders: Hold L2 and your body will shield while you dribble around defenders.

Hold L2 and your body will shield while you dribble around defenders. Spin: Rotate right analog clockwise and then release.

Rotate right analog clockwise and then release. Triple Threat Front Jab: Move right analog to the right and then release

Move right analog to the right and then release Triple Threat Quick Jab: Move right analog up and then release quickly

Move right analog up and then release quickly Triple Threat Mid Stepover: Move right analog up and left, then release quickly

Move right analog up and left, then release quickly Triple Threat Full Stepover: Move right analog left and then release quickly

Move right analog left and then release quickly Triple Threat Pump Fake: Move right analog down and then release

Move right analog down and then release Triple Threat Side Hesitation: Press R2 and then move right analog left or right, then release

Press R2 and then move right analog left or right, then release Triple Threat Start Dribble: Press R2 and then move right analog stick up and then release

Press R2 and then move right analog stick up and then release Triple Threat Stepback: Press R2 and then move right analog stick down, then release

Press R2 and then move right analog stick down, then release Triple Threat Spin-Out: Rotate right analog clockwise and then release

Rotate right analog clockwise and then release Triple Threat Cross Spin-Out: Rotate right analog anti-clockwise and then release

Rotate right analog anti-clockwise and then release Triple Threat Attack Hesitation: Press R2 and then move right analog stick up right or up left, then release.

Press R2 and then move right analog stick up right or up left, then release. Triple Threat Hesitation: Press R2 and then move right analog stick left or right, then release.

Dribbling Moves

Dribbling moves are a set of animations that are new to NBA 2k21 and a pretty sweet addition to the game.

It allows players to have unique aminations of fun or useful nature. One of these animations is dribble moves in the MyPlayer menu.

What you need to do is get to MyPlayer Appearances and select the MyAnimations options. Here you will see many types of animations and moves.

One option is Dribble Moves. Here you have some options of changing the Dribble Style and many other things regarding dribbling animations.

These moves are:

Dribble Style: Quick – Magic Johnson

Quick – Magic Johnson Moving Crossovers: Pro 8 – Pro 2

Pro 8 – Pro 2 Moving Behind the Backs: Pro 3 – Pro 5

Pro 3 – Pro 5 Moving Spin: Basic 1 – Pro 4

Basic 1 – Pro 4 Moving Hesitations: Pro 3 – Pro 5

Pro 3 – Pro 5 Sig Size-Up : K. Irving – C. Paul – T. Hardaway

: K. Irving – C. Paul – T. Hardaway Park Size-Up: Park 13 – Park 5 – Park 11

Park 13 – Park 5 – Park 11 Basic Size-Up Packages: Pro 6 – Pro 5

Pro 6 – Pro 5 Size-Up Escape Packages: Pro 2 – Pro 4

Pro 2 – Pro 4 Triple Threat Styles: Normal 2 – WNBA 4 – Normal 1

For all the animations, there are more than two options and we recommend you try them all one by one and find the one that best suits you.

There will be some moves that will have major impact on game like Moving Crossover Pro 2 or Moving Spin Basic 1.

On the other hand, there are also some animations that don’t have major impact on the game and it all depends on preference.

Do keep in mind though that having good dribbling animations will not have huge impact on the game and there might not be noticeable game improvement.

It of course depends on using these dribble moves combinations to your advantage but all in all on how much effort and work you put in the game.