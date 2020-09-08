Welcome to our NBA 2K21 Defensive controls guide. We will be diving straight into the controls right after we discuss just how much change players can expect in terms of defensive play, as compared to the previous title of the game.

NBA 2K21 Defensive Controls

There are quite a few areas that have been revamped and retouched upon in NBA 2k21, first of all player movement for both on-ball and off-ball has undergone changes to make for a more responsive feel.

Now defenders will have more coverage for contact in the paint to counter OP moves like hop step layup.

The presence of Bigs can be felt even more now in the paint. Improvements have also been made to block targeting, making it easier to send back weak shots.

Motion Styles

Last year signature dribble styles, which gave Magic Johnson his unique upcourt waddle, Steve Nash’s finger licks, and much more were introduced to the game.

This upgrade has now made its way onto the defensive end with signature defensive motion styles.

Here’s the list of players you can model your player’s movement after: Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Pat Beverley, Andre Iguodala, and Draymond Green.

Controls

Move Ps4 Controls Intense-D Press and Hold L2 Block Press triangle when near shooter Steal Press square near dribbler while in the passing lane Crowd Dribbler Press and Hold L2 and move left stick towards the dribbler Fast Shuffle Press and hold L2 and R2 and move left stick in any direction Hands Up Move and hold up right stick Shot Contest Move right stick and quickly release Onball steal Move right stick down and quickly release Vertical Contest Hold Left stick away from the shooter and press triangle Swat block Hold R2 and press triangle Hands Out Move and hold right stick to the left or right to defend the pass lane Take Charge Press and hold circle Flop Double tab circle