Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, A Breath Of The Wild Prequel, Releases This Holiday Season

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has been announced as a prequel that takes place a hundred years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If the announcement was not surprising enough, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will release for Nintendo Switch this holiday season on November 20, 2020.

According to the official blurb, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will have players take control of Zelda, Link, and “the other champions of Hyrule” as they all “witness the events of the Great Calamity first-hand and try to save Hyrule from destruction.” The surprising prequel will combine action-packed and fast-paced gameplay to have players wield powerful weapons and magical runes against hordes of enemies, including “truly formidable monsters” as potential bosses.

Nintendo and developer Koei Tecmo have asked fans to be patient for more details. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity though is already available for pre-order and pre-load on the official eShop. The game requires up to 15.6GB of storage space on Nintendo Switch and securing an early digital copy will net an exclusive bonus weapon that “may be offered as a paid item at a later date.”

Something of interest is that players can invite a friend to join forces against the Great Calamity, Ganon. While not clarified, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity appears to support drop-in drop-out co-op from start to finish.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity comes as a complete surprise and at a time when Nintendo was being criticized for not making any special announcements for the holiday season.

Another reason for surprise is that the prequel was never being expected. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was announced last year and remains as a highly anticipated sequel to the original. Nintendo has offered only little details since then, which basically had fans disappointed because some rumors had claimed the sequel to release for Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

We will still be getting a Zelda game though. The only difference being that it will be a prequel, not a sequel.