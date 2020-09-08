Collecting XP coins is an excellent way of getting experience to level up your Battle pass quite fast in Fortnite Season 4. In this Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 XP Coin Locations guide, we will tell you everything you need to know about these XP coins, including their types and locations.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 XP Coin Locations

XP coins work just like the weapons on the map, as they are scattered throughout the Map and the color of each coin shows how rare it is.

From the Green, Purple, and Blue coins, Purple is the rarest as they give the highest XP reward.

Green Coins

The green coin is the most effortless to find in light of the fact that you simply need to go up to them and gather it. You will be rewarded with 5,000 XP for every green coin you collect.

Blue Coins

Blue coins can be found by breaking the items that have blue gleaming light shining to uncover the coin.

These coins can be hard to find but if you know where to look, you can find them effortlessly. You will be rewarded with 6500 XP for collecting each Blue Coin.

Purple Coins

The Purple coins will burst into a lot of smaller coins when you try to collect them. You need to collect them immediately otherwise they will fade away.

You can collect them all by picking up smaller coins first. If you manage to collect them all you will get 10,300 XP as a reward.

Locations

In Week 3 you can collect four Green, three Blue, and two purple coins. The Location of all these coins can be seen on the map given below.

The color of the circle on the map is a representation of which coin can be found where.

Keep in mind that the XP Coins remain around throughout the entire season. So even if you have missed them in the week they showed up you can still get them anytime throughout the season.