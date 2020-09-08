Breath Of The Wild 2 Fans Must Wait “A Bit Longer” For Updates

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, as the untitled sequel has been dubbed, was announced more than a year ago and yet, the only details that Nintendo has offered to share since then have been insignificant to say the least.

During a new Nintendo Direct presentation just now, senior producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed (via Nintendo Everything) that Breath of the Wild 2 remains in active development. However, the time to reveal new details and features is not now. Those who have been waiting anxiously for new updates will have to wait a bit more.

We mentioned in the June 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation that we had started development on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Many people around the world are still playing Breath of the Wild, so I’d like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Everyone, thank you so much. Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you’ve enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development. So you’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates.

While another year will go by without hearing or seeing anything about Breath of the Wild 2, the year will still end with a new Zelda experience just the same. Nintendo has announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity as a prequel that takes place a hundred years before the events of Breath of the Wild. The game is being developed by Koei Tecmo and will feature a cast of characters to choose from, including Zelda, Link, and “the other champions of Hyrule.”

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will officially release for Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020. The game is already available on the official eShop for pre-order and pre-load. Those interested must free up 15.6GB of storage space on their beloved hybrid console. Purchasing an early digital copy will grant owners an exclusive bonus weapon that “may be offered as a paid item at a later date.”