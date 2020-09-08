Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ESRB Summary Details Sexual Material, Drugs and Violence

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing this November and with it comes another wave of brutal encounters we have grown to like in the franchise. Ubisoft’s upcoming title will include scenes of violence, sexual themes, and strong language but it doesn’t stop there. According to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ESRB rating, there will be drug and alcohol use themes. The use is not only fluff. They will go as far as to infect gameplay.

According to the ESRB summary for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the game will include the use of hallucinating mushrooms and alcohol that will distort what you see on the screen.

More specifically, having mushrooms will result in screen discoloration and distortion as well as movement impairment. In addition, participating in drinking contests will be a theme in the game. After drinking alcohol, your screen will blur and tilt. Here’s the exact description:

The game contains some sexual material: a mission taking place in a brothel; topless women straddling men; a character agreeing to “lay with” a man (kissing is depicted before the scene fades to black). A handful of sequences depict screen distortion/discoloration and impaired movements after players’ character consumes mushrooms or inhales mushroom-based fumes (dialogue states, “I may still be buzzing from these mushrooms.”). Players’ character can also engage in a drinking contests; later sequences depict the character stumbling as the screen tilts and blurs. The words “f**k” and “c*nt” appear in the dialogue.

Gameplay impact from alcohol is not uncommon in video games and adding some negative effects is a way of passing a message alone. Assassin’s Creed is a notable franchise with millions in fanbase. It wouldn’t go unnoticed that alcohol and mushrooms could have a similar effect in real life too. Kudos to Ubisoft for that one.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a rating of M for Mature in ESRB and will release on November 17th for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC. It won’t be long before we’ll be able to play them on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X too as the game will get appropriate enhancements on next-gen consoles.