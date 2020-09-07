Multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 Microtransactions Will Make Players Happy

Multiplayer is coming to Cyberpunk 2077 apart from its single-player segment and despite original thoughts, it will include microtransactions. CD Projekt Red confirms that they won’t be aggressive with their purchasable selection of items but those items available will make players happy.

In a recent earnings call, Adam Kicinski CEO of CD Projekt RED clearly stated that microtransactions in multiplayer will make players happy. This, to us, means that there won’t be any reasons to over abuse payments to get cool stuff and those purchasable items will benefit the “fashion war” aspect of any RPG. He said:

“The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money. I’m not trying to be cynical or hide something; it’s about creating a feeling of value. Same as with our single-player games: we want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products. The same is true for microtransactions: you can expect them, of course, and CP is a great setting for selling things, but it won’t be aggressive; it won’t upset gamers but it’ll make them happy – that’s our goal at least.”

From the moment we heard that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will include microtransactions, one thing popped into mind; super flashy neon-covered gear. That wouldn’t be far from reality since adding visual effects to items has been a reason for purchases in all MMORPGs. CD Projekt RED could go the same route with Cyberpunk 2077, with futuristic extravagant weapon and gear skins. At least that’s what we would think that would make players happy.

At this moment, the developers are preparing for launching Cyberpunk 2077 to the public as well as announce their DLC and expansion lineup. CD Projekt Red is extremely diligent with its post-launch support for the games and it wouldn’t be far from reality to expect premium content added in the months after the initial release.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19th for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC. Next-gen versions of the game will also release as soon as Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X hit the market.