Kingdoms of Amalur Bug Can Cause Game-Breaking Issues On PS4

THQ Nordic finally released Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning yesterday, a remaster of the 2012 action RPG written by acclaimed fantasy writer R. A. Salvatore. However, if you’re on the Playstation 4, you might have encountered a game-breaking Kingdoms of Amalur bug that may interfere with your enjoyment of the game on that console.

According to at least one source, the bug consists mainly of causing enemies to completely vanish on death. While this is to be expected as enemy bodies often disappear soon after being killed, players get nothing from them, no loot, not even experience points.

Along with that, the bug also corrupts save files, which results in crashes whenever you hit a loading screen in the game. And considering the various areas you can go through as you explore Amalur’s world, there are a lot of them that can crash on.

From what the review says, the Kingdoms of Amalur bug is persistent no matter how many times you try and reload older saves, start over with new characters from scratch, or uninstall and reinstall it, the Playstation 4 version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is apparently completely broken. You can see the bug for yourself here.

While there’s no telling just how widespread the bug is on the Playstation 4 so far, if you were planning on playing the game on the Playstation 4, you might want to hold off on it until developer Kaiko fixes it. Otherwise the game is also available on Xbox One and PC.

Hopefully that fix will come very quickly, too, since the game has just released. Kingdoms of Amalur never really got a fair shake when it originally released back in 2012, so hopefully THQ Nordic remastering it will give it a second lease on life if you’re looking for a good old-fashioned RPG with plenty of heart and a good story. Once again you can play the game on Xbox One, Playstation 4 (not recommended), and PC.