VC (Virtual Currency) is the main currency in NBA 2K21 and in this guide we will give you all the best NBA 2K21 VC Farming tips we have discovered so far so you can get rich in no time.

NBA 2K21 VC Farming

You can earn VC and spend it on in-game items such as uniforms, equipment and even less tangible perks like MyPLAYER attributes, and animation packages.

You earn it by playing the game well but if you want to farm it quicker, then we’ve got some tips that you might find handy.

Earning Endorsements in MyCareer

The most direct way to earn VC is through MyCareer mode. If you take the opportunity to familiarize yourself with the different Defense, Offence and Overall plays in the game then you can start improving the way you play.

The better you play, the more opportunities you will have to earn some serious VC. If you’ve really started rising then you can get big endorsements.

You’re lucky if you get these since these greatly increase the amount of VC that you earn from playing.

Paying For VC

We’re sure that this isn’t your favorite option when it comes to acquiring VC. Spending real money may be expensive but it serves as the fastest way to earn VC in the game.

So if you’ve got some cash to burn then you can try this method. The prices have been outlined below:

5,000 VC – $1.99

15,000 VC – $4.99

35,000 VC – $9.99

75,000 VC – $19.99

200,000 VC – $49.99

450,000 VC – $99.99

Earning VC With the NBA 2k21 Mobile App

Another easy way to earn some VC in NBA 2K21 is to download the NBA 2K21 Mobile App. Downloading the game’s app will ensure that you are rewarded with VC every day.

Just log in daily to collect 500 VC a day. This isn’t the quickest method with the highest pay off but it’s consistent at least.

Face Off Against Players on The Stage

The Stage is basically a giant betting ground where you battle players in a competition. Winning will earn you some VC while losing will cost you a bit of it.

This means that this method is a High Risks/High Rewards type scenario. If you’re playing well and you feel lucky then you can Ante up so that you can win some serious VC.

Do the NBA 2K21 2KTV Quiz

You can try tackling the NBA 2K21 2KTV quiz to win some free VC. The correct answers for the first quiz are:

(Any Answer)

(Any Answer)

(Any Answer)

10

(Any Answer)

6th

Professional Sales

2000

The Letter “O”

2014

(Any Answer)

36

(Any Answer)

(Any Answer)

2015

Preorder Bonus

You can get 100,000 VC as a pre-order bonus. Go over to the animation store, add a couple of animations to your list and then checkout.

When you’re at checkout, you can add items that cost VC and then remove them after passing through checkout.

Remove those items and then get some free items. After a couple of minutes, this will register and get you some serious VC.