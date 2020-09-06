NBA 2K21 Locker Codes Guide

Who doesn’t like free stuff? Well we most certainly do and NBA 2K21 has a lot of free stuff to offer in the form of Locker Codes. So we have compiled below a guide to teach players how to apply the codes and a list of all known codes in the game.

NBA 2K21 Locker Codes

As mentioned before, locker codes in the NBA franchise are basically freebies that can give you various rewards.

These are limited time codes or part of some promotional package so keep checking back for updated codes.

How to use Locker codes

First of all let’s see how you can apply a code you have, what you need to do is to go to MyTEAM, find and open the settings and from within the settings menu select locker codes.

The locker codes can be written in both higher or lower case letters but you have to make sure that you add any symbols you find in the code.

List of Locker Codes

These are the currently active codes: You don’t have to worry of the expiration dates on these as with all the other already expired codes they, as of the time of writing, don’t have known expiration dates

Code Reward THANKYOUMYTEAMCOMMUNITY 3 tokens, MT or Base pack HZ84F-HG82V-WPD76-37AYT-921DW Up to 3 Tokens IWATCHEDNBA2KTV MyCareer 6 Boosts #2KTVHeadTie 2KTV Headtie for your MyPlayer KOBE-JHE93-J987G-PWEHD Pink Diamond Kobe Bryant

This is the only known active locker code for 2k21:

Locker Code Reward WATCHNBA2KTV Unknown

It might be a while before we get to see more locker codes but more will drop as time passes up till the next game. Keep up to date with our guides for a chance at seeing fresh new codes of NBA 2K21.