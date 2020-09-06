In this NBA 2K21 Best Players by Position guide, we’ll be showing you how you can fill each part of the court with the most competent players best suited for the respective positions.

NBA 2K21 Best Players By Position

Placing the best-suited characters onto their respective positions on the court is important to bring out the utmost potential of your team.

Below we have summarized all the team positions to fill in NBA 2K21 before we head on to give a list of the best players for each of these positions.

Point Guard

The Point Guard on the team is supposed to be the best handler and passer as he assists his allies to get the ball into the opposition’s court.

They’re fast, short and good at confusing the enemies in close range.

Point Guards are essential in setting up the Offense for their own team whilst exploiting weaknesses in the opposition’s defense.

Shooting Guard

Also known as the Off-Guard, a Shooting Guard are used in the three-point range or the long mid-range.

As a Shooting Guard, your character will circulate the three-point line in alignment with the ball.

Shooting Guards’ primary duty lies to prevent the ball from staying in their own court whilst making sure that his own team is always in possession of the ball. With a good Shooting Guard come efficient Passing skills.

Small Forward

Small Forwards rely on their dribbling skills to get the ball past the opposition. They have the tendency to become top scorers.

Versatility is key as they need to be both good at being a Shooting Guard as well as a Power Forward.

Being strong and agile, they can easily get to the line and draw fouls by aggressively attempting plays, lay-ups as well as slam dunks.

Power Forward

The Power Forward is the most powerful scorer of the team; however, he may highly rely on assists from his allies. He is able to shoot mid-range jump shots from 10 ft. of distance from the basket.

While defending, their strength helps to keep the opposition in the center of the court.

Center

The Center plays at the baseline or near the basket. They are tall and are good perimeter shooters.

This position is considered to be one of the most important ones. Centers are proficient at gathering rebounds, contesting shots and setting screens on players.

Players at The Center are taller, and stronger players of the team.

Utilizing their physical traits, they create space for their team’s attackers whilst making sure they keep everything in check at the back of the court.

Best Players for Point Guard

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is an American professional basketball player who plays as a formidable Point Guard for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. Steph has a total of 44 Badges in which 3 of them are Hall of Fame level.

Damian Lillard

Damian plays for the Point Guard position for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. He has a total of 40 Badges of which 1 is at a Hall of Fame level. A perfect pick for the Point Guard position.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has an overall rating of 90 and has a build of an Offensive Threat. He has a total of 42 Badges of which 5 are Hall of Fame level. He plays at the Point Guard position for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

Trae Young

Trae Young is a professional basketball player who plays for Atlanta Hawks as a Point Guard. His overall NBA 2K21 rating stands at 88 with a build of an Offensive Threat. He has a total of 37 Badges.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul plays as the Point Guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA. He has an overall rating of 88 with a build of All-Around-2-Way. He has a total of 44 Badges.

Best Players for Shooting Guard

James Harden

James Harden plays as a Shooting Guard and Point Guard for the Houston Rockets in the NBA. He has a rating of 96 with the build of an Offensive Threat. He has a total of 40 Badges out of which 4 are Hall of Fame level.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic plays as the Shooting Guard for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. He has a rating of 94 with the build of an Offensive Threat. He has a total of 42 Badges of which 2 are Hall of Fame level.

Paul George

Paul George plays as the Shooting Guard/Small Forward for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. He has a total of 42 Badges.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson is a professional Shooting Guard/Small Forward for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. He has a total rating of 89 with a Build of a 2-Way-3-Level Scorer. He has 30 Badges out of which 5 are Hall of Fame level.

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan is a Shooting Guard/Point Guard for the Utah Jazz in the NBA. He has a rating of 88 with a Build of a Scoring Machine. He has a total of 29 Badges.

Small Forward

LeBron James

Lebron plays as a Small Forward/Point Guard for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He has the build of a 2-Way Slashing Playmaker with an overall rating of 97. He has a total of 56 Badges out of which 4 are at a Hall of Fame level.

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi is a basketball player who plays as the Small Forward or Power Forward for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. He has a rating of 96 with a build of a 2-Way-Inside-Out Scorer. He has a total of 42 Badges out of which 2 of them are Hall of Fame level.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant plays as the Small Forward for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He has 40 Badges and an overall rating of 95. He has the Build of a 2-Way Scoring Machine.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is a Small Forward for the Miami Heat in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 89 with the build of a 2-Way Slasher. He has a total of 28 Badges.

Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram plays as a Small Forward for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 86 with the build of an Inside-Out Scorer. He has a total of 19 Badges.

Power Forward

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is a professional Power Forward for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. He has a rating of 97 with the build of a 2-Way Slashing Playmaker. He has a total of 45 Badges out of which 3 are at a Hall of Fame level.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is a 27-year old professional player who plays as the Power Forward. He has an overall rating of 95 with the build of an Interior Force. He has a total of 33 Badges.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson is a Power Forward player for the Boston Celtics in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 89 with the Build of a Scoring Machine. He has a total of 25 Badges.

Pascal Siakam

Pascal is a Power Forward for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. He has a total rating of 88 with the Build of a 2-Way-3-Level Scorer. He has a total of 25 Badges.

Zion Williamson

Zion is a Power Forward for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA. He has an overall 2K rating of 86 with the Build of a Slashing Four. He has a total of 19 Badges out of which 1 is at a Hall of Fame level.

Best Players for Center

Joel Embiid

Joel is a Center for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 91 with the build of a Paint Beast. He has a total of 29 Badges.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Mr. Towns plays at the Center position for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 90 with the Build of an Inside-Out Scorer. He has a total of 25 Badges.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola plays at the Center position for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 90 with the Build of a Mid-Range Maestro. He has a total of 31 Badges.

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps plays at the Center for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 87 with the Build of an inside-Out Scorer. He has a total of 21 Badges.

Rudy Gobert

Rudy plays at the Center for the Utah Jazz in the NBA. He has a total of 17 Badges out of which 2 are at a Hall of Fame level. He has an overall rating of 87 with the Build of a Glass-Cleaning Lockdown