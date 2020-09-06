In this, Marvel’s Avengers Secrets Within Chest Locations guide we will discuss the locations of all the chests that are present in this mission of Marvel’s Avengers.

There are a total of twenty-eight chests in Secrets Within and this walkthrough will take you from one chest location to the next with brief details. Let’s get started.

Marvel’s Avengers Secrets Within Chest Locations

This walkthrough will take you across the whole map in one continuous path that covers all the chests.

Before diving into it keep in mind that some of these chests might be hidden behind a locked door that requires a specific action like shooting, punching, or standing on a switch to unlock the said chest.

The chests in this mission may contain comics, collectibles, gear, or artifacts.

The gear and artifacts are important if you want to level up your power much faster.

In this mission, we will be playing as Thor from start to finish and collect all twenty-eight chests.

Let’s Take a look at the Marvel’s Avengers Secrets Within Chest Locations.

Chest # 1

When the mission starts fly straight ahead while following the road until you see a bunch of trees on fire.

The chest will be on the platform of the first tree from the right.

Chest # 2

The next chest is on a tree with a lower platform on the same side.

Chest # 3

Now fly towards the Helipad on the ride side. The next chest is on the left side of this helipad.

Chest # 4

Fly over the forest on the right until you see a small square platform on the ground. The next chest is on the left side of that platform.

Chest # 5

Now start following the road until you reach a huge gate. Take the left side of the gate and stop near the first tree on the left. The next chest is at the base of this tree.

Chest # 6

Start flying towards the next area while keeping an eye on the left side. Eventually, you will see a tree with a lower level platform. The next chest is on that platform.

Chest # 7

Continue flying forward. Fly past the metal structure and you will see a platform on the left side. The next chest is on that platform.

Chest # 8

There is another big tree with a platform in the same area, further ahead. The next chest is on that platform.

Chest # 9

You should be able to see a Shield Building ahead. Fly towards the back of this building and enter the building (the doors are already open). You should see the chest in there.

Chest # 10

This chest is also in the same room.

Chest # 11

Now go to the front of the same building. This building requires you to punch four switches.

There are two switches on the ground level (one on each side of the door) and two on the first floor (one on each side of the door).

After punching all the switches, they will turn green and the door on the ground level will open.

Go inside and rescue the civilian to get some extra loot.

Go outside and start flying back where you came from, but stay on the left side. You will pass a metal structure.

There is a big tree with a platform behind this structure. The next chest is on that platform.

Chest # 12

Keep flying towards the left until you see a metal platform on the ground and an Elite Exo soldier next to it with a marker on him.

Defeat him and collect the next chest from the metal platform.

Chest # 13

Fly towards the left side of this platform and you will see the next chest at the base a tree.

Chest # 14

Keep flying forward while keeping an eye on the right side.

Eventually, you will see the next chest at the base of a tree on the right side.

Chest # 15

Keep flying forward until you reach an area that has many trees with platforms on them.

The next chest is on the platform of the right-most tree.

Chest # 16

Look behind and you will see glowing crates on the ground.

Go to these crates and destroy them for extra loot. The next chest is in front of these crates.

Chest # 17

Start flying back but keep low until you pass a tunnel and see a chest with a marker.

Go to the marker and collect the chest.

Chest # 18

Fly up from the tunnel while staying on the left side until you reach a tree with a platform on it.

The next chest is on the platform.

Chest # 19

Start flying in the opposite direction but keep an eye on the ground towards the right side. You will see a small square platform on the ground next to a log.

The next chest is near this platform.

Chest # 20

There is a tree with a platform further ahead on the right side. The next chest is on the platform.

Chest # 21

Keep flying towards the left of this tree until you reach a big tree with a higher-level platform. The next chest is on that platform.

Chest # 22

Start flying back and you will see a Tree with a big light slightly towards the left.

The next chest is on the base of this tree.

Chest # 23

Start flying towards the left while keeping an eye on the right side.

Eventually, you will see a small square platform on the ground.

The chest is near the platform.

Chest # 24

The next chest is also in the same area, on top of a tree that is behind this platform.

There are 2 trees and the chest can be on either one of them.

Chest # 25

From here, you should fly straight while keeping an eye on the ride side for a tree with a light on it.

The next chest will be at the base of this tree.

Chest # 26

Now go back to your objective marker (You have to look for a hidden entrance).

Start looking on the ground until you see a switch. Interact with the switch to open the entrance to the bunker.

Reach the end of the bunker and interact with the switch to open the vault.

You will see the chest inside

Chest # 27

This chest is also in the same vault.

Chest # 28

The last chest is also in the same vault.

You can also destroy the crates in this room to gather extra materials.