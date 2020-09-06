Marvel’s Avengers Gear Perks Guide

Acquiring and upgrading gear is probably the most important aspect of the gameplay in Marvel’s Avengers. The gear you obtain comes with unique Marvel’s Avengers Gear Perks which increase the gear’s power and give it useful abilities.

Marvel’s Avengers Gear Perks

Understanding what these perks do and how they can help you is crucial to progressing quickly in the game.

To help you out with this, we’ve prepared this guide to walk you through the effects of each of the perks you can expect to find on your gear in Marvel’s Avengers.

How to Unlock Perks

To actually unlock a perk on your gear, you’ll have to use resources to boost them. Do note, that you can’t just keep on boosting your gear.

Each piece of gear has a certain limit to which it can be boosted.

This all depends on the rarity of the gear. To give you an example, you can boost Epic and Legendary gear up to 10 times, while Rare gear can only be boosted 5 times.

Similarly, the number of perks you can get on a piece of gear scales with the rarity of the gear.

The higher the rarity, the more perks you can possibly get on the item:

Common Gear: No Perks

Uncommon Gear: 1 Perk

Rare Gear: 2 Perks

Epic Gear: 3 Perks

Legendary Gear: 3 Perks

A useful piece of info to know is that the name of the gear coincides with its first perk. So, you can just look at a gear’s name to figure out what its first perk is.

Also, the name of the perk itself gives you an idea of what the perk actually does.

The list below will help you understand this concept better:

First Name of the Perk

Dauntless: Sprint and evade attacks are affected by the perk.

Faultless: The perk is activated by Melee Critical Attacks.

Heavyweight: Heavy Combo Finishers are affected by the perk.

Lightweight: Light Combo Finishers are affected by the perk.

Mighty: Power Attacks are affected by the perk.

Proficient: Ranged Power Attacks are affected by the perk.

Nimble: The perk is activated by evading perfectly.

Reactive: The perk is activated by taking damage.

Reflexive: The perk is activated by parrying attacks.

Vital: The perk is activated by reviving teammates.

Second Name of the Perk

Quake: Boosts stun damage.

Blessing: Boosts critical hit chance.

Buff: Gives a damage buff.

Protection: Gives a defense buff

Invulnerability: Grants invulnerability effect.

Blitz: Increases damage.

Inspiration: Gives Willpower Burst.

Spark: Gives Heroic Charge Burst.

Resistance: Reduces damage taken or gives resistance.

Explosion: Causes an AoE damage explosion.

Pulse: Causes an AoE stun damage explosion.

Graviton Explosion: Throws targets up in the air by creating an anti-gravity field.

Iron Man Gear Perks

Melee Gear Perks

PYM Particle Dispenser : Light Combo Finishers deploy a wave of Pym Particles.

: Light Combo Finishers deploy a wave of Pym Particles. Lightweight Protection : X% Chance Light Combo Finishers grant a Defense Buff.

: X% Chance Light Combo Finishers grant a Defense Buff. Lightweight Buf f: X% Chance Light Combo Finishers grant a Damage Buff.

f: X% Chance Light Combo Finishers grant a Damage Buff. Cosmic Atomizers : Light Combo Finishers vent a concentrated discharge of COSMIC energy

: Light Combo Finishers vent a concentrated discharge of COSMIC energy Gamma Capacitors: Light Combo Finishers overcharge attacks with Gamma radiation.

Ranged Gear Perks

Cosmic Lens: Laser attacks deal COSMIC damage, harnessing experimental COSMIC energy into a stimulated radiation.

Laser attacks deal COSMIC damage, harnessing experimental COSMIC energy into a stimulated radiation. Adept Buff : X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Defense Buff.

: X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Defense Buff. Adept Graviton Explosion: X% Chance weak point attacks trigger an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air

X% Chance weak point attacks trigger an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air PYM Oscillator: Laser attacks deal Particle damage, seamlessly blending Stark weaponry with Pym technology.

Laser attacks deal Particle damage, seamlessly blending Stark weaponry with Pym technology. Mighty Boom: X% increased critical hit chance for Power Attacks.

Defense Gear Perks

Reflexive Spark: X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Parry ability required.

X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Parry ability required. Nimble Protection: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Defense Buff

X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Defense Buff Nimble Pulse: X% Chance Perfect Evading triggers a stun explosion.

X% Chance Perfect Evading triggers a stun explosion. Nimble Buff: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Damage Buff.

Heroic Gear Perks

Apex Quake: X% Increased stun damage from Signature Attacks.

X% Increased stun damage from Signature Attacks. Lightweight Quake: X% Increased stun damage from Light Combo Finishers.

X% Increased stun damage from Light Combo Finishers. Lightweight Blitz: X% Increased damage from Light Combo Finishers.

X% Increased damage from Light Combo Finishers. Aerial Quake: X% Increased stun damage from midair melee attacks.

Hulk Gear Perks

Melee Gear Perks

Heavyweight Protection : X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a short Defense Buff.

: X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a short Defense Buff. Lightweight Spark : X% Chance a Light Combo Finisher grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics.

: X% Chance a Light Combo Finisher grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Brazen Invulnerability : X% Chance melee critical hits grant an Invulnerability Buff.

: X% Chance melee critical hits grant an Invulnerability Buff. Faultless Pulse: X% Chance melee Critical Attacks trigger a Stun damage explosion.

X% Chance melee Critical Attacks trigger a Stun damage explosion. Heavyweight Inspiration: X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a Willpower Burst.

X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a Willpower Burst. Gamma Sector: Light Combo Finishers deal Gamma damage, emitting an aggressive burst of Gamma radiation.

Ranged Gear Perks

Adept Buff: X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Defense Buff.

X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Defense Buff. Adept Graviton Explosion: X% Chance weak point attacks trigger an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air.

X% Chance weak point attacks trigger an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air. Proficient Protection: X% Chance Ranged Power Attacks grant a Defense Buff. Requires Ranged Power Attack ability.

X% Chance Ranged Power Attacks grant a Defense Buff. Requires Ranged Power Attack ability. Targeted Invulnerability Buff: X% Chance defeating an enemy with a ranged critical attack grants an Invulnerability Buff.

X% Chance defeating an enemy with a ranged critical attack grants an Invulnerability Buff. Expert Explosion: X% Chance defeating an enemy with a ranged critical attack triggers a damage explosion.

Defense Gear Perks

Reflexive Spark: X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Parry ability required.

X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Parry ability required. Nimble Pulse : X% Chance Perfect Evading triggers a stun explosion.

: X% Chance Perfect Evading triggers a stun explosion. Nimble Buff : X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Damage Buff.

: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Damage Buff. Reflexive Protection: X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Defense Buff. Parry ability required.

X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Defense Buff. Parry ability required. Reflexive Invulnerability : X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants an invulnerability Buff.

: X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants an invulnerability Buff. Nimble Spark: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics.

X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Reactive Protection: X% Chance taking damage grants a Defense Buff.

X% Chance taking damage grants a Defense Buff. Reactive Explosion: X% Chance taking damage triggers a damage explosion.

Heroic Gear Perks

Heavyweight Blitz : X% Increased damage from Heavy Combo Finishers.

: X% Increased damage from Heavy Combo Finishers. Mighty Quake : X% Increased stun damage from Power Attacks.

: X% Increased stun damage from Power Attacks. Lightweight Blitz: X% Increased damage from Light Combo Finishers.

X% Increased damage from Light Combo Finishers. Aerial Quake : X% Increased stun damage from midair melee attacks.

: X% Increased stun damage from midair melee attacks. Aerial Blessing: X% Increased critical hit chance for midair melee attacks.

X% Increased critical hit chance for midair melee attacks. Dauntless Blessing : X% Increased Critical Attack Chance for Sprint or Evade attacks.

: X% Increased Critical Attack Chance for Sprint or Evade attacks. Heavyweight Quake : X% Increased stun damage from Heavy Combo Finishers.

: X% Increased stun damage from Heavy Combo Finishers. Boneshaker’s Blessing: X% Increased critical hit chance from Boneshaker.

Black Widow

Melee Gear Perks

Heavyweight Protection: X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a short Defense Buff.

X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a short Defense Buff. Lightweight Protection : X% Chance Light Combo Finishers grant a Defense Buff.

: X% Chance Light Combo Finishers grant a Defense Buff. PYM Apogee: Light Combo Finishers inflict Particle damage.

Light Combo Finishers inflict Particle damage. Faultless Pulse: X% Chance melee Critical Attacks trigger a Stun damage explosion.

X% Chance melee Critical Attacks trigger a Stun damage explosion. Heavyweight Inspiration: X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a Willpower Burst.

X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a Willpower Burst. Lightweight Inspiration: X% Chance a Light Combo Finisher boosts Willpower.

X% Chance a Light Combo Finisher boosts Willpower. Faultless Inspiration : X% Chance melee Critical Attacks boost Willpower.

: X% Chance melee Critical Attacks boost Willpower. Cosmic Apogee: Light Combo Finishers inflict Cosmic damage.

Light Combo Finishers inflict Cosmic damage. Cosmic Meridian: Heavy Combo Finishers inflict Cosmic damage

Heavy Combo Finishers inflict Cosmic damage Heavyweight Buff: X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a Damage Buff.

X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a Damage Buff. Shock Meridian: Heavy Combo Finishers inflict Shock damage.

Heavy Combo Finishers inflict Shock damage. Aerial Berserker Breaker: X% Increased damage from midair melee combos.

X% Increased damage from midair melee combos. PYM Meridian: Heavy Combo Finishers inflict Particle damage.

Heavy Combo Finishers inflict Particle damage. Electric Apogee : Light Combo Finishers inflict Shock damage.

: Light Combo Finishers inflict Shock damage. Faultless Spark: X% Chance melee Critical Attacks grant a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics

X% Chance melee Critical Attacks grant a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics Heavyweight Invulnerability: X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant an Invulnerability Buff.

Ranged Gear Perks

Adept Spark : X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics.

: X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Proficient Buff: X% Chance Ranged Power Attacks grant a Damage Buff. Requires Ranged Power Attack ability.

X% Chance Ranged Power Attacks grant a Damage Buff. Requires Ranged Power Attack ability. Adept Buff: X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Defense Buff.

X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Defense Buff. Adept Graviton Explosion : X% Chance weak point attacks trigger an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air.

: X% Chance weak point attacks trigger an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air. Gamma Meridian : Heavy Combo Finishers inflict Gamma damage.

: Heavy Combo Finishers inflict Gamma damage. Expert Explosion: X% Chance defeating an enemy with a ranged critical attack triggers a damage explosion.

X% Chance defeating an enemy with a ranged critical attack triggers a damage explosion. Adept Inspiration : X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Willpower Burst.

: X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Willpower Burst. PYM Parabellum Ammo: Ranged Attacks with Pistol Shot deal Particle damage.

Ranged Attacks with Pistol Shot deal Particle damage. Gamma AE Bullets: Ranged attacks with High-Caliber Shot deal GAMMA damage.

Defense Gear Perks

Nimble Inspiration : X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a small Willpower Burst.

: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a small Willpower Burst. Reflexive Spark : X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Parry ability required.

: X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Parry ability required. Nimble Protection: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Defense Buff.

X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Defense Buff. Nimble Pulse : X% Chance Perfect Evading triggers a stun explosion.

: X% Chance Perfect Evading triggers a stun explosion. Reflexive Inspiration: X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Willpower Burst. Parry ability required.

X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Willpower Burst. Parry ability required. Nimble Spark : X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics.

: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Spin Armor: X% reduction in Heroic Energy drained by SPIN attacks, and 25% less damage.

X% reduction in Heroic Energy drained by SPIN attacks, and 25% less damage. Nimble Graviton Explosion: % Chance Perfect Evading triggers an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air.

% Chance Perfect Evading triggers an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air. Reflexive Buff : X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Damage Buff. Parry ability required.

: X% Chance Parrying incoming attacks grants a Damage Buff. Parry ability required. Vital Protection: X% Chance reviving a teammate grants a Defense Buff.

X% Chance reviving a teammate grants a Defense Buff. Fire Resistance : X% damage reduction from all Plasma damage attacks.

: X% damage reduction from all Plasma damage attacks. Vital Spark: X% chance reviving a teammate grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics

X% chance reviving a teammate grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics Daze Safeguard: Increased Resistance from being Dazed.

Increased Resistance from being Dazed. Reactive Graviton Explosion: X% Chance taking damage triggers an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air.

Heroic Gear Perks

Heavyweight Blitz: X% Increased damage from Heavy Combo Finishers.

X% Increased damage from Heavy Combo Finishers. Mighty Quake : X% Increased stun damage from Power Attacks.

: X% Increased stun damage from Power Attacks. Apex Quake: X% Increased stun damage from Signature Attacks.

X% Increased stun damage from Signature Attacks. Lightweight Quake: X% Increased stun damage from Light Combo Finishers.

X% Increased stun damage from Light Combo Finishers. Lightweight Blitz: X% Increased damage from Light Combo Finishers.

X% Increased damage from Light Combo Finishers. Dauntless Blessing : X% Increased Critical Attack Chance for Sprint or Evade attacks.

: X% Increased Critical Attack Chance for Sprint or Evade attacks. Aerial Berserker Blitz: X% Increased damage from consecutive midair melee hits.

X% Increased damage from consecutive midair melee hits. Lightweight Blessing: X% Increased critical hit chance for a Light Combo Finisher.

X% Increased critical hit chance for a Light Combo Finisher. Inspiration: X% Chance defeating an enemy grants a Willpower Burst.

Kamala Khan

Melee Gear Perks

PYM Accelerator : Heavy Combo Finishers deal Particle damage.

: Heavy Combo Finishers deal Particle damage. Cosmic Accelerator: Heavy Combo Finisher attacks deal COSMIC damage.

Heavy Combo Finisher attacks deal COSMIC damage. Heavyweight Protection: X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a short Defense Buff.

X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a short Defense Buff. Lightweight Spark: X% Chance a Light Combo Finisher grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics.

X% Chance a Light Combo Finisher grants a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Lightweight Buff: X% Chance Light Combo Finishers grant a Damage Buff.

X% Chance Light Combo Finishers grant a Damage Buff. Heavyweight Inspiration: X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a Willpower Burst.

X% Chance Heavy Combo Finishers grant a Willpower Burst. Cryogenic Accelerators: Heavy Combo Finishers deal Particle damage.

Heavy Combo Finishers deal Particle damage. Healing Spirit Safeguard : -13.8% Damage Reduction while HEALING SPIRIT is active.

: -13.8% Damage Reduction while HEALING SPIRIT is active. Gamma Ray Emitter: Power Attacks deploy a concentrated wave of Gamma radiation.

Ranged Gear Perks

Heavy Duty PYM Infuser : Standard Ranged Attacks deal COSMIC Damage, releasing COSMIC energy on combatants. Critical attacks deal additional COSMIC damage.

: Standard Ranged Attacks deal COSMIC Damage, releasing COSMIC energy on combatants. Critical attacks deal additional COSMIC damage. Adept Spark: X% Increased stun damage from Power Attacks.

X% Increased stun damage from Power Attacks. Proficient Buff: X% Increased critical hit chance for a Heavy Combo Finisher.

X% Increased critical hit chance for a Heavy Combo Finisher. Adept Buff: Ranged Attacks deal Particle damage on impact. Critical Ranged Attacks deal additional status damage.

Ranged Attacks deal Particle damage on impact. Critical Ranged Attacks deal additional status damage. Proficient Protection: X% Chance defeating an enemy with a ranged critical attack triggers a damage explosion.

X% Chance defeating an enemy with a ranged critical attack triggers a damage explosion. Expert Explosion : X% Chance Ranged Power Attacks grant a Defense Buff. Requires Ranged Power Attack ability.

: X% Chance Ranged Power Attacks grant a Defense Buff. Requires Ranged Power Attack ability. PYM Particle Guards: X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Defense Buff.

X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Defense Buff. Heavyweight Boon: X% Chance Ranged Power Attacks grant a Damage Buff. Requires Ranged Power Attack ability.

X% Chance Ranged Power Attacks grant a Damage Buff. Requires Ranged Power Attack ability. Mighty Impulse: X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics.

X% Chance weak point attacks grant a Heroic Charge Burst for all Heroics. Cosmic Insert: Held enemies continually take Particle damage. Thrown enemies emit a small Particle radiation burst on impact.

Defense Gear Perks

Cryo Resistance: -X% damage reduction from all Cryo damage attacks

-X% damage reduction from all Cryo damage attacks Nimble Inspiration : X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a small Willpower Burst.

: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a small Willpower Burst. Nimble Protection: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Defense Buff.

X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Defense Buff. N i mble Buff: X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Damage Buff.

i X% Chance Perfect Evading grants a short Damage Buff. Courageous Inspiration: Grants a Willpower Burst when critically injured.

Grants a Willpower Burst when critically injured. Spin Armor: X% reduction in Heroic Energy drained by SPIN attacks, and 25% less damage.

X% reduction in Heroic Energy drained by SPIN attacks, and 25% less damage. Nimble Graviton Explosion: X% Chance Perfect Evading triggers an anti-gravity field that causes nearby enemies to float in the air.

Heroic Gear Perks