In our NBA 2K21 Rep Rewards Guide, we will walk you through the rep rewards associated with each and every single one of the ranks in the game. So, let’s get started!

NBA 2K21 Rep Rewards

In NBA 2K21, as soon as you transcend from one rank to the other, you unlock brand-new prizes/rewards which let you take your team to the next level.

Our Rep Rewards guide below lists all these prizes along with the respective ranks on which you acquire them.

Rookie Rep

Rank Rep Rewards ROOKIE I Unlocks all hair colors at Doc’s.

Unlocks the ability to customize your jersey at the NBA store.

Unlocks the ability to wear accessories in the neighborhood

You can now buy Hat and Bling at Swag’s.

Tier 1 Emotes are unlocked.

Skateboard, Beach Cruiser, and Scooter are now available for purchase. ROOKIE II Unlocks Exclusive Arm accessory. ROOKIE III Unlocks MyCourt Backboard Customization.

Pro Rep

Rank Rep Rewards PRO I Tier 2 Emotes, Scooter Emotes, Skateboard, Beach Cruiser are unlocked.

Neighborhood gameplay animations are now available.

Legend Jersey is now available at the NBA store.

Tier 1 Players Panels are unlocked.

Low Rider is unlocked.

You can now buy Eyewear and Backpack. PRO II Unlocks Iron Wall Badge which set hard screens in park.

Unlocks Exclusive Arm Accessory. PRO III Unlocks Mycourt Scoreboard Customization.

All-Star Rep

Rank Rep Rewards ALL-STAR I Tier 3 Emotes are unlocked.

Tier 2 Player Panels are unlocked.

More gameplay animations and Low Rider Animations are unlocked.

Park handles – park dribble moves now available in the neighborhood.

Hoverboard becomes available. ALL-STAR II Unlocks Screen Crusher Badge. It can blow up hard screens in the neighborhood.

Unlocks Exclusive Arm Accessory.

Unlocks Exclusive Eyewear. ALL-STAR III Unlocks DJ Equipment. It allows you to drop beats and perform in the neighborhood.

Unlocks Mycourt Floor Customizations.

You can now use your own ball in neighborhood games.

Unlocks Mycourt Mural Customization.

Superstar

Rank Rep Rewards SUPERSTAR I You can now run around shirtless.

Hover and more Gameplay Animations are unlocked.

Neck, back and chest tattoos are unlocked.

Unlocks the ability to spin the wheel twice.

Trike becomes available at Wheels.

Unlock Tier 4 Emotes. SUPERSTAR II Unlocks Nothing Easy Badge. Hard fouls at the rim boost your team’s takeover in the neighborhood.

Unlocks Gym Rat. You won’t need to visit the gym. Bonuses would be permanently unlocked. SUPERSTAR III My own entrance!

Mini-Basketball Game is now unlocked for your Mycourt.

Penthouse is Unlocked.

Elite

Rank Rep Rewards ELITE I Unlocks Tier 3 Player Panels.

Unlocks Tier 5 Emotes and Trike Animations.

You can now spin the Elite Wheel. ELITE II You can now create your own T-shirt.

Unlocks Takeover Rooster. Your Takeover Meter will now fill up faster in the neighborhood. ELITE III You can now buy and shoot off fireworks.

Unlocks the ability to earn Double VC.

You can now buy Mascots and Elite Clothes.

Legend