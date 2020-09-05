NBA 2K21 Jumpshot Guide

Our guide will focus on the NBA 2K21 Jumpshot mechanic with tips to create the best Jumpshot in NBA 2K21 along with the all new Jumpshot Landings.

NBA 2K21 Jumpshot

The shots where a player jumps in the air and shoots the ball while still in the air are called Jumpshots.

The key to winning games in NBA 2K21 is to pick the right Jumpshot for your character.

How to perform a Jumpshot

You can perform a Jumpshot in NBA 2K21 by holding the square button or by holding the right analog stick down and then releasing it.

How To Change Your Jumpshot

When you start your MyPLAYER mode, you are given a generic Jumpshot that some players like and some don’t.

This is why NBA 2K21 has added the feature to change your Jumpshot or to completely make a new one that suits your playstyle.

You can choose any of the pre-made Jumpshots by accessing the My Animations menu.

This menu can be found in the MyPlayer Appearance tab. From here, you can select from many of the animations available.

You can also buy Jumpshots from the Animation Store if you think that any of the Jumpshots you own are not good enough for you.

How To Create A Custom Jumpshot

Access the Jump Shot Creator on the MyPLAYER Appearance tab to create your very own Jumpshot.

You can customize different stats like base, upper release, and release speed e.t.c.

Best Custom Jumpshot

I would highly recommend you to use this custom Jumpshot build to score any shots easily.

Base – Dwayne Wade

– Dwayne Wade Upper Release 1 – Larry Bird

– Larry Bird Upper Release 2 – Dirk Nowitzki

– Dirk Nowitzki Release Speed – 100%

– 100% Animation Blending – 51% Larry Bird, 49% Dirk Nowitzki

Jumpshot Landings

There are also 40 new Jumpshot landings added to the game that you can use to spice up opponents after successfully performing a Jumpshot.

These emotes are unlocked after reaching 85 overall. You can equip them by going to the My Animation menu.

Look for In-Game Celebrations and scroll down below where you’ll find Park Jump Shot Emotes.

Equip your unlocked emotes and show them off to other players at the park as you score a juicy 3-pointer.