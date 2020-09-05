NBA 2K21 is out and with it come a plethora of new ways to explore your character’s expertise. In this NBA 2K21 Builds and Archetypes guides we’ll be discussing some of the more famous builds given to us by the community and how you can use them to create your ideal character.

NBA 2K21 Best Builds and Archetypes

Knowing beforehand where you’re playing on the field and what your position will be in the court can help you out a lot when making a character. Specifically designing a character for a main role instead of trying to go for all things at once initially can result in some poor results.

In this build, we’ll be showing you some builds that we’ve discovered for the following positions.

Positions

As a Point Guard, you are the shortest player on the team able to direct offensive plays by assisting teammates as well as making a few finishing moves every now and then.

Being a Lockdown Defender, your job is to make sure the ball remains in your court for as little as possible.

Playing as a Sharpshooter, you need to be able to make accurate shots and land the basket even from mid-range. This character focuses a lot on speed, and out-maneuvering his opponents in the court.

Power Forward players will have little speed but more proficiency when it comes to shooting. They’re versatile and are very effective on both sides of the court.

Players at The Center are taller, and stronger players of the team. Utilizing their physical traits, they create space for their team’s attackers whilst making sure they keep everything in check at the back of the court.

Skills

Finishing directly influences your proficiency in offense. You’ll be focusing on Close Shot, Driving Dunk, and Standing Dunk here.

Defense/Rebounding will better improve your ability to play around with your opponents when it comes to dribbling. You get better at Stealing and executing Offensive Rebounds and Defensive Rebounds.

Playmaking indicates how good you are at passing and moving with the ball. Investing into Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle will ensure you are able to dribble precisely and set important plays up for your allies.

Shooting will make you better at offense outside of the paint. You’ll basically get better at Three-Point Shots or Free Throws.

Physical Profile

Agility will improve your Speed as well as the time it takes to reach your maximum Speed.

Strength will indicate how effectively your player will be able to tackle the other opponent to win over the ball.

Vertical refers to the speed at which you reach the apex of your jump. If you have a character that needs to rely on both types of rebounding, you’re going to want a good Vertical.

Body Shape

Your Body Type does not affect your performance.

Your Height however does, depending on your Height, you will see a negative effect on Speed, whilst a positive effect on Strength.

If your Weight increases, you’ll have better Strength. With lesser Weight, you’ll experience an increase in Speed.

Wingspan refers to how wide your player’s arms are. Depending on where you plan to position your character, you’ll have to adjust your Wingspan accordingly.

Point Guard Builds

Build #1

Physical Profile – Design your profile around your speed being the highest. With high acceleration you’ll be able to out-maneuver most of the opposition in the court.

Skill – For this build, we’ll be allocating the pie chart in such a way so as to favor Shooting and Playmaking, with neither being too extreme compared to the other.

Potential – Max out your three-point shots along with your mid-range shots. Try to prioritize pass accuracy and ball handle first. Using this combination, you’ll be able to easily set up plays for your team-mates.

Body Shape – You can keep the height a minimum of 6’2”, and a maximum of 6’4”. Try to keep your Weight and Wingspan the lowest for the Point Guard build.

Takeover – Pick the Takeover Shot Creator or Playmaker for this build. Either of those are deciding factors as to how you want to approach the court; as a scorer or a passer? Up to you.

Build #2

Physical Profile – The same would go for this alternative build. Invest into speed and acceleration so you can have good maneuverability against your opponents.

Skill – Alternatively, what you could try out with your Skill Breakdown is to over-invest into either Shooting or Playmaking whilst making everything else equally balanced out. This provides you with a lot of flexibility to shine in the game and take some big shots.

Potential – Prioritize Close Shot, followed by Driving Layup, Driving Dunk, Standing Dunk and Post Hook.

Body Shape – Go for 6’2” of height with this build. A weight of 170, and a Wingspan of 75.

Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.

Lockdown Defender

Build #1

Physical Profile – Select the chart that provides you with the most Agility and Strength.

Skill – Try to create a pie chart that equally contributes to Defense/Rebound as well as Shooting equally in a larger portion compared to Finishing and Playmaking.

Potential – Invest into ball handle, mid-range and three-point shooting along with the best three categories in Finishing.

Body Shape – Keep your height at 6’5” along with your Weight at minimum while keeping your Wingspan maximum. Go for a burly body shape.

Takeover – Lockdown Defender.

Build #2

Physical Profile – Highest speed.

Skill – Invest mostly into Playmaking for this build and fiddle around with the rest. You could make all of it balanced, or invest a little more into Defense/Rebound compared to other aspects.

Potential – You should have really good Playmaking with the above-mentioned prioritization, followed by Defense/Rebound, Shooting and Finishing.

Body Shape – Select a height anywhere between 6’5” and 6’7”. Lower your Weight until you get 90 speed, or simply set your Weight to as low as you can.

Takeover – You can go for either Playmaker or Lockdown Defender with this build.

Sharpshooter

Build #1

Physical Profile – Highest Speed, and acceleration.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers you the most in Shooting along with a good deal of speed.

Potential – Put your points into Shooting until you have 30 badges in total, you can then continue to fill your remaining out into Playmaking, Defense/Rebound and Finishing respectively.

Body Shape – Feel free to do whatever you want with Body Shape, just make sure your Shooting isn’t lowered by your Body Shape.

Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.

Build #2

Physical Profile – Pick the pie chart that gives you exceptional Shooting, with Playmaking being at the second followed by Finishing and Defense/Rebound.

Potential – Our priority is obviously Shooting, which we’ll have 30 badges of in total, followed by 14 in Playmaking, 8 in Defense/Rebound and 1 in Finishing.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers the most in terms of shooting, or the biggest green portion in the chart.

Body Shape – 6’5”, 175 Weight and an 83.4” Wingspan.

Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.

Builds for Power Forward Players

Build #1

Physical Profile – Keep it balanced between speed, strength and vertical. The pie chart mentioned below offers all of that.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers the most in terms of Defense/Rebound attribute.

Potential – Our potential lies highly within Defense/Rebound but also in Finishing; followed by Playmaking and Shooting. Make sure to upgrade your Free Throw capacity.

Body Shape – 6’9”, 266 Weight and 90” Wingspan.

Takeover – Glass Cleaner.

Build #2

Physical Profile – Try to get the most Agility and the least Strength.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers the most in terms of Finishing, and a smaller even distribution of Shooting, Playmaking and Defense/Rebound.

Potential – Invest a good deal into Finishing, followed by Defense/Rebound, Playmaking and then Shooting.

Body Shape – 6’9” with minimum Weight and the highest Wingspan.

Takeover – Slasher.

Builds for Best Center

Build #1

Physical Profile – Equally invest into Agility, Strength and Vertical.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers the most in terms of Defense/Rebound and a smaller portion if it evenly distributed to Finishing, Shooting and Playmaking.

Potential – Your potential will prioritize Finishing followed by Defense/Rebound, Finishing, Shooting and Playmaking.

Body Shape – 6’8” with minimum Weight and maximum Wingspan.

Takeover – Glass Cleaner.

Build #2

Physical Profile – Balanced in all respect, except a little more for speed.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers the most for Shooting and Defense/Rebound equally, whilst a smaller portion for Finishing and Playmaking.

Potential – Ignore Playmaking, and prioritize Defense/Rebound, Shooting and Finishing.

Body Shape – 6’8”, 185 Weight, along with a 90” Wingspan.

Takeover – Rim Protector.