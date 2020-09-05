Each Gotham Knights Character Will Have A Unique Experience

Batman: Gotham Knights promises to be a fairly unique experience for a Batman game, not just because of all of the different characters but the way they each play, as well. According to creative director Patrick Redding, each Gotham Knights character will be a unique experience to play as.

There have been four different proteges to the Caped Crusader over the entire course of Batman’s run: Barbara Gordon serving as Batgirl, Dick Grayson, who became Nightwing, Jason Todd, who became Red Hood, and Damien Wayne, Bruce’s illegitimate son by Talia Al’Ghul who is the current Robin.

Each of these different sidekicks brings a different fighting style to the table, and your ability to be able to swap between them will allow you to get a good sense of which character fits your own playstyle the most as you fight to save Gotham from the Court of Owls, without Batman’s help.

Each Gotham Knights character will be able to have a full experience by having the entire game not take place in a single night, rather than having the whole long game in a short time frame like the previous Batman Arkham titles.

This way, you will be able to see each of the game’s characters changing and growing in their skills as you go through the game. These things include damage types on your weapons, the abilities you gain, and how they’ll use these powers against enemies, both in melee and ranged combat.

Along with the various skills of the characters, we’ll also be seeing the appearances of each Gotham Knights character change along with them, showing how these skills change the costumes of each one. We still have no release date for when Gotham Knights will come out other than sometime in 2021, but we do know it will come out on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC.