Nvidia Benchmarks RTX 3080 Against RTX 2080 Ti In Doom Eternal

Nvidia has announced that GeForce RTX 3080 will be twice as powerful as GeForce RTX 2080 and will run faster than even GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, which leaves hardware enthusiasts in a bind if they recently upgraded to the previous-generation flagship graphics card. To further prove the point, Nvidia has gone ahead to publish actual benchmarks and frame-rates using Doom Eternal.

The following footage was captured live, according to Nvidia, with all graphical settings maxed out at 4K resolution. While not verified by third-parties for the time being, the benchmark does a side-by-side comparison between GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Based on what was shown, the new Ampere-based graphics card will be nearly 80 percent faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, at least in Doom Eternal. GeForce RTX 3080 does around 160 to 170 frames per second at peak while GeForce RTX 2080 Ti fails to go beyond 110 to 120 frames per second.

Some interesting bits to note is that Doom Eternal was probably chosen by Nvidia because of being one of the best optimized games available. There are no ray-tracing reflections, which otherwise would bring down the recorded frame-rates. Also, not every scene in the footage has been compared against GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The comparison, in all fairness, is just to give an idea of what GeForce RTX 3080 is capable of, and hardware enthusiasts will get a better idea of that once reviewers start getting their hands on the new flagship card.

The new GeForce RTX 3000 series will be officially launching in the coming months but in waves. GeForce RTX 3080 will become available first on September 17 for $700. GeForce RTX 3090 will follow two weeks after for an eye-watering $1500. GeForce RTX 3070 will then arrive afterwards somewhere in October for $500. There will probably be more variants down the road, including GeForce RTX 3060 as a budget option.