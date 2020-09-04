In this NBA 2K21 Lebron James Builds guide we will give you some of the best builds that we have been able to come up with for one of the GOATs of NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 LeBron James Builds

LeBron James is a Legend of Basketball and in NBA 2K21, he is an interesting choice because he can be part of a team in many positions.

He is skilled inside and out and can play well both offensively and defensively. In this guide, we have explained LeBron James build for your My Player Build.

Build #1

Skill Breakdown

In this build, we will prioritize playmaking stats and defensive stats with shooting and finishing not being the main focus.

This build offers great ceilings and Badges across Playmaking and Def/Rebounding, with his Shooting capabilities already quite high alongside a fairly high peak for Finishing as well.

Physical Profile

For the Physical profile, this build will focus on agility and vertical stats rather than strength.

Even though LeBron is quite strong in real life, having high speed and agility will provide more flexibility in the defensive and playmaking area as we are focusing on them in this build.

The Vertical stat being high makes the build feel more real like Lebron James.

Attributes and Badge Upgrades

In this Lebron James build, we will want to set the following attributes for our player.

Finishing

Attribute Starting Potential Close Shot 56 77 Driving Layup 51 75 Driving Dunk 45 78 Standing Dunk 26 75 Post Hook 30 30

Shooting

Attribute Starting Potential Mid-Range Shot 42 71 Three Point Shot 42 63 Free Throw 55 55 Post Fade 33 68

Playmaking

Attribute Starting Potential Pass accuracy 50 83 Ball Handle 47 77 Post Moves 43 72

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Starting Potential Interior Defense 44 84 Perimeter Defense 55 82 Lateral Quickness 55 82 Steal 48 48 Block 41 41 Offensive Rebound 42 42 Defensive Rebound 43 77

For badge upgrades, it will be 7 Finishing badges, 3 Shooting badges, 25 Playmaking badges, and 12 Def/Reb badges.

Set Height: 6:8″, Weight: 225, Wingspan: 85 and Takeover as Slasher to get a Slashing Lebron James playmaker.

Build #2

Skill Breakdown

In this build, we will prioritize playmaking stats and finishing stats with shooting and defense not being the main focus. This

build offers great ceilings and Badges across finishing and playmaking.

Physical Profile

For the Physical profile, this build will focus highly on speed and agility. Having high speed and agility will make it harder for the defense to keep you in check.

The vertical and strength will remain normal for this build.

Attributes and Badge Upgrades

In this build, we will want to set the following attributes for our player.

Finishing

Attribute Starting Potential Close Shot 60 86 Driving Layup 57 84 Driving Dunk 49 83 Standing Dunk 44 44 Post Hook 47 47

Shooting

Attribute Starting Potential Mid-Range Shot 44 72 Three Point Shot 42 64 Free Throw 55 82 Post Fade 45 74

Playmaking

Attribute Starting Potential Pass accuracy 52 82 Ball Handle 49 79 Post Moves 49 52

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Starting Potential Interior Defense 38 38 Perimeter Defense 47 73 Lateral Quickness 47 72 Steal 33 72 Block 29 29 Offensive Rebound 29 60 Defensive Rebound 29 69

For badge upgrades, it will be 14 Finishing badges, 12 Shooting badges, 23 Playmaking badges, and 7 Def/Reb badges.

Set Height: 6:8″, Weight: 228, Wingspan: 87, and Takeover as Slasher to get a Facilitating Finisher build.