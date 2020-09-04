NBA 2K21 LeBron James Builds Guide

By Talal

In this NBA 2K21 Lebron James Builds guide we will give you some of the best builds that we have been able to come up with for one of the GOATs of NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 LeBron James Builds

LeBron James is a Legend of Basketball and in NBA 2K21, he is an interesting choice because he can be part of a team in many positions.

He is skilled inside and out and can play well both offensively and defensively. In this guide, we have explained LeBron James build for your My Player Build.

Build #1

Skill Breakdown
In this build, we will prioritize playmaking stats and defensive stats with shooting and finishing not being the main focus.

This build offers great ceilings and Badges across Playmaking and Def/Rebounding, with his Shooting capabilities already quite high alongside a fairly high peak for Finishing as well.

Physical Profile
For the Physical profile, this build will focus on agility and vertical stats rather than strength.

Even though LeBron is quite strong in real life, having high speed and agility will provide more flexibility in the defensive and playmaking area as we are focusing on them in this build.

The Vertical stat being high makes the build feel more real like Lebron James.

Attributes and Badge Upgrades
In this Lebron James build, we will want to set the following attributes for our player.

Finishing

Attribute Starting Potential
Close Shot 56 77
Driving Layup 51 75
Driving Dunk 45 78
Standing Dunk 26 75
Post Hook 30 30

 

Shooting

Attribute Starting Potential
Mid-Range Shot 42 71
Three Point Shot 42 63
Free Throw 55 55
Post Fade 33 68

 

Playmaking

Attribute Starting Potential
Pass accuracy 50 83
Ball Handle 47 77
Post Moves 43 72

 

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Starting Potential
Interior Defense 44 84
Perimeter Defense 55 82
Lateral Quickness 55 82
Steal 48 48
Block 41 41
Offensive Rebound 42 42
Defensive Rebound 43 77

 

For badge upgrades, it will be 7 Finishing badges, 3 Shooting badges, 25 Playmaking badges, and 12 Def/Reb badges.

Set Height: 6:8″, Weight: 225, Wingspan: 85 and Takeover as Slasher to get a Slashing Lebron James playmaker.

Build #2

Skill Breakdown
In this build, we will prioritize playmaking stats and finishing stats with shooting and defense not being the main focus. This

build offers great ceilings and Badges across finishing and playmaking.

Physical Profile
For the Physical profile, this build will focus highly on speed and agility. Having high speed and agility will make it harder for the defense to keep you in check.

The vertical and strength will remain normal for this build.

Attributes and Badge Upgrades
In this build, we will want to set the following attributes for our player.

Finishing

Attribute Starting Potential
Close Shot 60 86
Driving Layup 57 84
Driving Dunk 49 83
Standing Dunk 44 44
Post Hook 47 47

 

Shooting

Attribute Starting Potential
Mid-Range Shot 44 72
Three Point Shot 42 64
Free Throw 55 82
Post Fade 45 74

 

Playmaking

Attribute Starting Potential
Pass accuracy 52 82
Ball Handle 49 79
Post Moves 49 52

 

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Starting Potential
Interior Defense 38 38
Perimeter Defense 47 73
Lateral Quickness 47 72
Steal 33 72
Block 29 29
Offensive Rebound 29 60
Defensive Rebound 29 69

For badge upgrades, it will be 14 Finishing badges, 12 Shooting badges, 23 Playmaking badges, and 7 Def/Reb badges.

Set Height: 6:8″, Weight: 228, Wingspan: 87, and Takeover as Slasher to get a Facilitating Finisher build.