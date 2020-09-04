In this NBA 2K21 Lebron James Builds guide we will give you some of the best builds that we have been able to come up with for one of the GOATs of NBA 2K21.
NBA 2K21 LeBron James Builds
LeBron James is a Legend of Basketball and in NBA 2K21, he is an interesting choice because he can be part of a team in many positions.
He is skilled inside and out and can play well both offensively and defensively. In this guide, we have explained LeBron James build for your My Player Build.
Build #1
Skill Breakdown
In this build, we will prioritize playmaking stats and defensive stats with shooting and finishing not being the main focus.
This build offers great ceilings and Badges across Playmaking and Def/Rebounding, with his Shooting capabilities already quite high alongside a fairly high peak for Finishing as well.
Physical Profile
For the Physical profile, this build will focus on agility and vertical stats rather than strength.
Even though LeBron is quite strong in real life, having high speed and agility will provide more flexibility in the defensive and playmaking area as we are focusing on them in this build.
The Vertical stat being high makes the build feel more real like Lebron James.
Attributes and Badge Upgrades
In this Lebron James build, we will want to set the following attributes for our player.
Finishing
|Attribute
|Starting
|Potential
|Close Shot
|56
|77
|Driving Layup
|51
|75
|Driving Dunk
|45
|78
|Standing Dunk
|26
|75
|Post Hook
|30
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Starting
|Potential
|Mid-Range Shot
|42
|71
|Three Point Shot
|42
|63
|Free Throw
|55
|55
|Post Fade
|33
|68
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Starting
|Potential
|Pass accuracy
|50
|83
|Ball Handle
|47
|77
|Post Moves
|43
|72
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Starting
|Potential
|Interior Defense
|44
|84
|Perimeter Defense
|55
|82
|Lateral Quickness
|55
|82
|Steal
|48
|48
|Block
|41
|41
|Offensive Rebound
|42
|42
|Defensive Rebound
|43
|77
For badge upgrades, it will be 7 Finishing badges, 3 Shooting badges, 25 Playmaking badges, and 12 Def/Reb badges.
Set Height: 6:8″, Weight: 225, Wingspan: 85 and Takeover as Slasher to get a Slashing Lebron James playmaker.
Build #2
Skill Breakdown
In this build, we will prioritize playmaking stats and finishing stats with shooting and defense not being the main focus. This
build offers great ceilings and Badges across finishing and playmaking.
Physical Profile
For the Physical profile, this build will focus highly on speed and agility. Having high speed and agility will make it harder for the defense to keep you in check.
The vertical and strength will remain normal for this build.
Attributes and Badge Upgrades
In this build, we will want to set the following attributes for our player.
Finishing
|Attribute
|Starting
|Potential
|Close Shot
|60
|86
|Driving Layup
|57
|84
|Driving Dunk
|49
|83
|Standing Dunk
|44
|44
|Post Hook
|47
|47
Shooting
|Attribute
|Starting
|Potential
|Mid-Range Shot
|44
|72
|Three Point Shot
|42
|64
|Free Throw
|55
|82
|Post Fade
|45
|74
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Starting
|Potential
|Pass accuracy
|52
|82
|Ball Handle
|49
|79
|Post Moves
|49
|52
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Starting
|Potential
|Interior Defense
|38
|38
|Perimeter Defense
|47
|73
|Lateral Quickness
|47
|72
|Steal
|33
|72
|Block
|29
|29
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|60
|Defensive Rebound
|29
|69
For badge upgrades, it will be 14 Finishing badges, 12 Shooting badges, 23 Playmaking badges, and 7 Def/Reb badges.
Set Height: 6:8″, Weight: 228, Wingspan: 87, and Takeover as Slasher to get a Facilitating Finisher build.