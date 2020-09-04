In this Marvel’s Avengers In Honor’s Name Chest Locations guide, we will be telling you about all the locations of the chests found during In Honor’s Name mission.

Marvel’s Avengers In Honor’s Name Chest Locations

You will find these chests located behind the locked doors which may require access to some switches to open.

Either you will have to stand on a switch, shoot a switch, or punch it.

These chests will contain collectibles, comics, gear, or artifacts.

Gears and Artifacts are important as they help you in replenishing your power.

Location 1

The first chest will be accessible in the Objective “Sabotage AIM”. As you land on the map, you need to move forward a little bit and, on your right, you will find some destroyed trees along with some trees which have their roots burning.

Those trees will have platforms on them, and you will find your first chest there.

Location 2

After collecting the first chest, you will have to move forward, and on your right, you will find a building with AIM written on it.

You will have to destroy power sources, and this will open a gate on the ground floor. Therein you will have to rescue a person.

Move to the second floor and there you will find a two-door gate showing ‘Manual Override Required’.

Destroy that gate and inside, you will find a white chest.

Location 3

Your third chest will be just behind the second chest.

Location 4

Get out of the AIM building and move forward again. You will also see a diamond marker nearby to your right.

You will find a Helipad with some opponents waiting there for you.

There you will see a big box and your white chest will be on the left side of it.

Location 5

Look right beside the fourth chest and you’ll find the fifth chest

Location 6

Stand opposite to the big box where you found the fifth and sixth crate, and start moving in the northeast direction.

If you see some fire along with the destroyed trees, you are on the right path. In the middle, you will find a tree with a platform set on it.

There will be your chest.

Location 7

Again, move in the northeast direction and there you will find a tree that has a platform on a less height than the previous one. You will find your chest there.

Location 8

From that tree, move in the direction of the last chest.

Head straight north and after crossing some trees with platforms, you will find a tree again with a heightened platform and your chest will be there.

Location 9

From that tree, move left to a big tree that has a flashlight along with a chest on it.

Location 10

From that tree, move again to the left and there you will start seeing a plain land with very few trees on it.

Move to the ground and there you will find a hat-shaped recon which will open a passageway underneath the ground.

It will be a compartment. Move forward and then take a left. After taking a right, you’ll enter a corridor.

Take a right in the corridor and head in straight, you will find your chest there.

Location 11

Move right from the chest. Inside a small cabin, around the power systems in the mid, you will find a fire extinguisher and a chair.

There will be your chest.

Location 12

Move a few steps left from the previous chest and just along the netted steel railing, you will find a chest.

Location 13

Now get yourself out from this underground compartment following the same path taken to get there.

Once you are facing the entrance of the compartment, start moving in the northeast direction. You will also see a diamond marker.

Move in the direction of the diamond marker. You will see two reinforcements with a bridge in between and some huge building constructions behind them.

Another important observation is that your Objective will update to “Assault AIM Forces”.

After passing reinforcements, move in the northwest direction, ignoring those buildings.

You will see some trees with platforms and in one of the trees will be your final chest.