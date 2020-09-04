Immortals: Fenyx Rising Listing Confirms Holiday Release, Smart Delivery Support

Immortals: Fenyx Rising, previously known as Gods & Monsters, will be officially releasing during the upcoming holidays just as speculations were dictating for the past several months.

According to a listing that appeared on the Microsoft Store earlier today (via Gematsu) before being taken down, Immortals: Fenyx Rising will be releasing on December 3, 2020. The game will be part of the Smart Delivery program, meaning that players have to purchase only a single copy to play on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X once the next-generation version becomes available.

The listing further confirmed that players will be taking control of Fenyx on a grand mythological adventure to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Immortals: Fenyx Rising will feature all sorts of godly powers, abilities, weapons, beasts, and monsters from Greek mythology. That and a stylized open-world split between seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.

Key Features Wield the powers of the gods like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.

Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.

Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage.

Based on the wording of the listing, the next-generation versions of Immortals: Fenyx Rising might not be available at release despite PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launching beforehand. That being said, Ubisoft could make use of backwards compatibility nonetheless.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising should be receiving a full-blown reveal next week during a scheduled Ubisoft Forward digital event on September 10, 2020. The game has been planned for release for all major current- and next-generation consoles as well as Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. Pre-ordering any version will net players a bonus quest called “A Tale of Fire and Lightning.”