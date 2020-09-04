Immortals: Fenyx Rising Listing Confirms Holiday Release, Smart Delivery Support

Immortals: Fenyx Rising, previously known as Gods & Monsters, will be officially releasing during the upcoming holidays just as speculations were dictating for the past several months.
According to a listing that appeared on the Microsoft Store earlier today (via Gematsu) before being taken down, Immortals: Fenyx Rising will be releasing on December 3, 2020. The game will be part of the Smart Delivery program, meaning that players have to purchase only a single copy to play on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X once the next-generation version becomes available.
The listing further confirmed that players will be taking control of Fenyx on a grand mythological adventure to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Immortals: Fenyx Rising will feature all sorts of godly powers, abilities, weapons, beasts, and monsters from Greek mythology. That and a stylized open-world split between seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.
Key Features
- Wield the powers of the gods like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.
- Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.
- Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage.
Based on the wording of the listing, the next-generation versions of Immortals: Fenyx Rising might not be available at release despite PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launching beforehand. That being said, Ubisoft could make use of backwards compatibility nonetheless.
Immortals: Fenyx Rising should be receiving a full-blown reveal next week during a scheduled Ubisoft Forward digital event on September 10, 2020. The game has been planned for release for all major current- and next-generation consoles as well as Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. Pre-ordering any version will net players a bonus quest called “A Tale of Fire and Lightning.”