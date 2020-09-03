PS5 Release Date Leak Comes From Doritos, But Is It True?

A new rumor is going around about the Playstation 5 release date, mainly that it’s actually been confirmed. A new PS5 release date leak has apparently come from Doritos, but so far there hasn’t been an actual confirmation from Sony so we don’t know if it’s actually true or not.

While there isn’t an actual release date, the leak has come from the fact that Playstation 5 sweepstake offers are appearing on bags. This is likely hinting that Sony is at least getting close to a period where they’ll finally announce the Playstation 5.

The Playstation 5 (and also the Xbox Series X) have been very cagey with their release dates and prices, which has generated no small amount of both speculation and controversy. While many analysts have guessed at both, there’s been no real announcement for either.

Sony has yet to actually comment on the alleged PS5 release date leak, but it’s unlikely that they actually will. Sony will most likely do their best to try and keep the console’s actual date and price under wraps until they’re good and ready to release it.

All that we’ve heard about the release date from either of the two next-gen consoles is that they’ll be coming out sometime during the holiday season, which is likely sometime in November or earlier considering many people do their Christmas shopping on Black Friday.

It will likely be some kind of big event when the Playstation 5 is actually revealed, perhaps at a new State of Play event that may happen sometime in the future. Either way, we should take the PS5 release date leak with a grain of salt.

At the same time, while Doritos may have jumped the gun, it’s still good to see that we’re getting closer and closer to the period when at least the Playstation 5 will be released, and hopefully Microsoft will soon announce a release date for the Xbox Series X, too.