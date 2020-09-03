Each hero in Marvel’s Avengers has a different playstyle with unique abilities that reflect on the character of that hero; These abilities are called Heroic Abilities. Some of the abilities that are available in the game at the moment have been described in our Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Abilities guide.

Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Abilities

There are three abilities that every character has in common: Support, Assault, and Ultimate.

These abilities are not to be confused with skills in Avengers as you have access to them from the start and they don’t have to be unlocked using any points.

These abilities are limited to a certain time period and then can only be used when the cooldown has ended.

Support Abilities are used to benefit your team with a health regeneration boost or invisibility for a short duration.

Assault Abilities focus on an increase in damage dealt whereas, the Ultimate Ability is a reflection of the character’s strength and their role in the squad.

Each of these Heroic Abilities can be modified or tailored with the use of skills as you progress further into the campaign.

Below are the three Heroic Abilities of the available characters with brief descriptions:

Hulk Abilities

Support

Hulk will taunt the nearby enemies to turn their attention towards him while the other characters can attack them easily. This ability is called the Boneshaker.

Assault

The Gamma Rush is Hulk’s assault ability to charge forward and penetrate through the enemy’s defense. He grabs the first enemy he contacts with and then slams that enemy into the ground multiple times at the end of the charge. Nearby enemies are stunned and take massive damage.

Ultimate

Hulk claps his hand together vigorously which causes a huge shockwave to blow away any enemies in front of him.

Iron Man

Support

Arc Overload is the name of Iron Man’s support ability which releases a beam of energy that stuns the enemies that are hit with it and gives a buff in armor to any teammates caught in the beam.

Assault

Iron Man unleashes an energy laser beam from his chest that eats away the health of any enemy hit with it. This laser beam is called Unibeam.

Ultimate

Iron Man will use his Hulkbuster suit to greatly increase his melee damage and damage resistance against the enemies. This heavy massive suit is perfect against a larger number of enemies or in a boss fight.

Captain America

Support

Captain America marks the enemies which then take extra damage from other characters and give health regen.

Assault

Throws his shield at the enemies that ricochet with up to 5 enemies and deals damage to them with stun effect.

Ultimate

Slams his shield into the ground that causes nearby enemies to blast away. After activation, attack damage, defense, and impact will be increased temporarily. This move is called the Brooklyn Brawl.

Thor’s Abilities

Support

Warrior’s Fury is Thor’s support ability that grants him and his teammate invulnerability by the power of god.

Assault

Thor uses his Mjolnir hammer to unleash the Asgardian lightning towards nearby enemies dealing massive damage.

Ultimate

Thor opens the Bifrost to another realm to unleash the cosmic beam of energy. You can manually choose whom to strike with this energy.

Black Widow’s Abilities

Support

Creates a stealth shield around her to cloak herself and all the team members inside it.

Assault

Black Widow uses her gauntlet to throw a sphere of electricity at the target that damages the enemies on the area of effect.

Ultimate

She erupts a shock wave out of her suit that knocks the enemies back. An electric staff is then summoned by her which she uses to perform multiple combos on the targets.

Ms. Marvel’s Abilities

Support

Regenerates all of her health and restores the teammate’s health over time.

Assault

Enlarges her hand and sends it forward to slap any enemies in its vicinity causing a giant shockwave to form.

Ultimate

Embiggen is the name of Ms. Marvel’s ultimate ability that causes her to become a giant which increases her melee damage and health.