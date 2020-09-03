In this Bad Blood Chest Locations guide, we will walk you through the location of each and every single one of the chests found in this mission of Marvel’s Avengers and what each of them contains.

Marvel’s Avengers Bad Blood Chest Locations

There are 15 Chests that can be found in this mission, each one of which can contain Gear, Comics, or other collectibles.

Our guide below follows a chronological order and except for the collection of Chest 5, which requires the usage of Iron man, you play as Thor throughout the whole mission.

Chest # 1

Use Thor’s pseudo-flight ability to head straight in the air from the spawning area. You’ll come across a number of trees with platforms.

The chest will be lying on the platform of the most rightward tree.

Chest # 2

Now, turn around and fly down in from the northern direction. The chest will be lying in the grass near a tree.

Chest # 3

Turn around, hover in the air, and head north. Once you’ve spotted four big trees up ahead, direct yourself in the north-eastern direction and land.

You’ll find this chest next to a container.

Chest # 4

This chest will be lying next to the opposite side of this container.

Chest # 5

Now, head to the AIM site and switch to Iron man as only he can get you inside.

Interact with the computer to enter the door behind which you will find this chest.

Chest # 6

Get to the other side of the AIM site.

Once there, Hit all the machines with yellow hexagons with your hammer to turn them green.

Enter the door and you’ll be able to obtain the 6th Chest here.

Chest # 7

Get back on the out and fly to the north-western direction until you see an underground room where this chest is located.

Chest # 8

Move out and fly west. You will spot this chest lying on the platform of the first tree that you’ll come across.

Chest # 9

Fly straight east. On your way, you’ll encounter Dreadbot. Defeat it to get your hands on the 10th chest of this mission.

Chest # 10

Having done that, fly north until you spot the tower with a yellow circle.

Destroy the circle with your hammer to turn it green and get access to the door on the building next to it, behind which you’ll find this chest.

Chest # 11

Move out and fly east. Keep proceeding forward until you spot a switch near one of the trees.

Interact with it to gain access to a nearby underground compound. You can collect this chest from inside this compound.

Chest # 12

You can collect this chest from the same compound.

Chest # 13

You can collect this chest from the same compound.

Chest # 14

After that, move out the compound and fly straight east. This chest can be found lying on the platform of the first tree that you’ll come across.

Chest # 15

Now, fly west. You’ll see an open room on the bottom of a building with a computer in it.

Interact with the computer to be able to use the elevator and get inside the building.

Once inside, you’ll have to use your hammer to destroy the yellow hexagons and turn them green on all the machines that you can see.

Resultantly, you’ll be able to acquire this chest.