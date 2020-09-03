In his Crusader Kings 3 Mods list, we’ll be showing you some of the best mods that we have been able to find from the hundreds we’ve seen so far in CK3.

Crusader Kings 3 Best Mods

It has barely been 2 days since the launch of Crusader Kings 3, so believe us when we say that we were as surprised as you are going to be when we found so many mods on the Steam Workshop.

How to install Mods in Crusader Kings 3

Simply head to the game in your Steam library and go to its respective workshop.

Find the mod of your choosing, or pick one from our list below. Click on ‘Subscribe’.

This will add the mod to your game, and update it whenever the creator makes any new modifications.

Note: Upon activating mods that change game mechanics, you won’t be able to earn any achievements.

The Bronze Age: Maryannu v1.1

The aforementioned mod is probably one of the best ones available right along with Princes of Darkness.

The mod entirely recreates the game, setting it back a few thousand years.

You can play as a Pharaoh, take a trip to visit oracles, and even pick patron deities.

A lot of features are still in development like character models and buildings, but considering the game only recently released; the mod still has a considerable a lot to offer for those willing to install it.

Princes of Darkness

Just like the Bronze Age, you can play as an immortal vampire and transform your game into something inspired by the World of Darkness and Vampires.

This overhauls the base game and brings the World of Darkness to life in your version of Crusader Kings 3.

As a Vampire, you are immortal and can only die to a torch or being decapitated. You have a slower rate of progression.

Feel free to customize your own undead culture with your own rules, doctrines, and special tenets.

Custom Ruler Designer



After selecting a ruler, you’ll be able to design a character who will be the son of the selected ruler. Customize the character however you like once the event chain pops up.

Select your traits, gender, and a lot more. This mod really is really helpful for roleplayers.

Cities of Wonders 2



Previously available in Crusader Kings 2, this mod was made available in the Crusader Kings 3 as well.

Add a new type of player-holdable hybrid holding. Establish a Metropolis, which represents the greatest cities of the medieval world while maintaining the defensive capabilities of castles.

The mod currently doesn’t allow you to build any wonders yet, but it will in future updates as stated by the developer.

Barbershop for Everyone



Feel like some characters are absolutely barbaric with style and fashion?

Use the Barbershop for everyone to customize other character’s hairstyles.

100 Stat Man



Do you want to play as an OP character that rules the world of Crusader King 3 by having 100 stats in all skills?

Well, then 100 Stat Man is the mod for you.

The game will obviously become extremely easy for you, but you know, it could be useful if you’re looking to debug the game or just have some fun.

Shattered World



Shatter into counties, duchies, or kingdoms by adding the Shattered World mod.

Make sure you select the Game Rule initially to implement the effect.

This won’t make a random new world, but just destroy every title of a certain tier.

More Game Rules



Improve your Crusader Kings 3 experience by adding in more options using this mod.

You will get the following new options by adding the mod.