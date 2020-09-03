In this Crusader Kings 3 Beginners Guide, we will give you a head start to this grand strategy game and will tell you all you need to know in order to excel at forging a kingdom.

Crusader Kings 3 Beginners Guide

Like every other strategy game, you have to invest time in CK3 to get a better know-how of the game mechanics.

This game can be really overwhelming if you haven’t played any grand strategy game before.

Crusader Kings III has a tutorial that you can play to get the feel of the game if you are new to the franchise.

In this tutorial, you will be following House Briain’s Petty King Murchad mac Donnchad, at the start of his journey to unify Ireland.

Let’s get started with this Crusader Kings III Beginners guide.

Character Selection

First of all, you have to select a character from either 867 or 1066 time period. You will be starting your game as the ruler of your Kingdom with great responsibilities on your shoulder.

You have to deal with disloyal vassals and cunning vassals scheming against you behind your back.

You have to deal with the potential rebellions and prepare yourself for all kinds of situations.

Lifestyle Selection

Select a lifestyle approach from the given 5 choices being Diplomacy, Martial, Stewardship, Intrigue, and Learning with each choice having 3 sub-categories.

The lifestyle you choose will affect your governance and personal development.

Marriages and Alliances

Just like previous games in the series, marriages and alliances are very crucial if you want to survive in CK3.

You need allies in battles and the only way to make allies is through marriages and alliances.

Most of the rulers start off without a wife. You need to find a spouse as soon as possible because your ruler can die at any time.

Find a spouse from a powerful neighbor and produce at least one heir to your throne. That way, you will have powerful allies that will help you in your battles.

The heir will get all the titles after the ruler’s death if he is from the same dynasty otherwise you will lose the game.

Check out your realm’s Law of Succession and Elective laws for this issue.

Reputation and Titles

Reputation plays a very vital role in requiring the loyalty of others. You are judged by your reputation.

If you have a bad reputation, vassals won’t consider you trustworthy. So, keep an eye on your reputation from the start of the game.

You can increase your reputation through piety. Successors always inherit some of their predecessor’s bad reputation.

Titles can be created if you have 2/3 of the provinces under your control. You can gain control over lands though military forces or by making alliances.

Taking lands from the vassals of your king by using military forces is not recommended.