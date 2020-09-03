10 Best Crusader Kings 3 Mods To Try Right Now

Crusader Kings 3 is one of the rare games which was released just a few days ago and yet already has hundreds of mods for players to choose from.

The Steam Workshop lists 181 different mods in total at the time of writing with probably dozens more inbound. They range from gameplay fixes to gameplay improvements, character interactions, graphics, events, combat, among others. The following are the 10 most popular Crusader Kings 3 mods to try right now.

Prince of Darkness

Prince of Darkness introduces the supernatural in Crusader Kings 3 by allowing players to play as an immortal vampire. The mod changes some of the basic gameplay mechanics to make room for new abilities, skills, traits, and even religion where you can lead the undead doctrine in the middle ages.

The Bronze Age: Maryannu

The Bronze Age: Maryannu takes Crusader Kings 3 from the middles ages back to the iconic bronze age by allowing players to play as a Pharaoh. The mode uses existing assets as overhauled chariots, buildings, clothing, armor, and more; and adds new diplomacy mechanics as well.

Sunset Invasion

Sunset Invasion was an official expansion for Crusader Kings 2 which introduced an ahistorical Aztec invasion of Western Europe. The mod carries that expansion into Crusader Kings 3 but with a lot more cultures, religions, and events.

Custom Ruler Designer

Custom Ruler Designer comes with an under-development disclaimer but still adds a number of interesting options even in an incomplete state. The mod adds an event chain that allows players to create their own custom ruler which goes beyond what the in-game custom character generator features.

Barbershop for Everyone

Barbershop for Everyone allows players to access the in-game barbershop features for every single character. Crusader Kings 3, by default, only allows the main player-character to groom themselves.

The Doctor’s Cheat Menu

The Doctor’s Cheat Menu, as fairly obvious, allows players to access a long list of cheats in Crusader Kings 3. The mod spawns endless gold and troops, adds lifestyle points and piety, reduces stress, edits stats, switches traits, kills anyone, and a lot more with a push of a button.

Undress

Undress is what most players are going to search for Crusader Kings 3. The mod allows players to undress characters and make them stand naked for as long as they want. The characters can always be dressed back again.

*P Total Warfare – Battle With an Army

*P Total Warfare – Battle With an Army is a quality-of-life improvement which should have been there in the first place. Crusader Kings 3, by default, only shows a duel between two soldiers on the map during combat. The mod introduces more soldiers into the skirmish to make for an actual battle.

Switch To Primogeniture

Switch To Primogeniture is another cheat that allows players to switch succession laws early to ensure that their realm is not divided among heirs who are intent on seperating themselves from the empire.

Shattered World

Shattered World allows players to break the world of Crusader Kings 3 into counties, duchies, or kingdoms. The mod though does not create a random new world, which may yet be made possible in the future.