Valorant Patch 1.07 – Killjoy and Sage Get Big Nerfs

Long live the unfair power of Sage and Killjoy in Valorant as Riot Games announces the content of the most recent patch. In Valorant Patch 1.07, Riot nerfs both agents as well as doing some minor balancing to Sova, Breach and Viper.

It’s a fact that Sage continues being a powerhouse since the release of Valorant and several patches couldn’t seem to balance her enough. The latest patch lessens her Heal ability as well as make her Slow Orb smaller and nerf her Barrier Orb.

Killjoy, on the other hand, gets a DPS nerf on her Nanoswarm which will bring some balance to her damage output. Apart from the varius nerfs, Riot Games included competitive and quality of life updates into patch 1.07.

Here are the full Valorant Patch 1.07 notes, as posted by Riot Games:

SAGE

Heal

Heal reduced from 100 over 5 seconds >>> 60 over 5 seconds

Self heal reduced from 100 over 5 seconds >>> 60 over 10 seconds

Slow Orb

Size reduced by 30%

Barrier Orb

Cost reduced from 400 >>> 300

Fortifying Barrier: Wall forms at 400 HP—after a 3 second delay, the wall becomes fortified to 800 HP

KILLJOY

Nanoswarm

Added a brief windup before damage begins

DPS reduced from 60 >>> 40

Visual effects have been added to make it easier to spot the grenade on the ground Stealth audio range has been slightly increased

Turret

No longer revealed by Sova’s Recon Bolt

More effectively shoots at an enemy’s last known location

VIPER

Toxic Screen

Can now be placed during the buy phase of rounds, through spawn barriers

Toxic Screen now goes up faster along it’s full length, once it starts to form

Decay

Decay on all smoke abilities no longer affects allies

Viper’s Pit

The area of Viper’s Pit is now shown on her team’s minimap when deployed

BREACH

Flashpoint

Off-screen flashes now match behavior of other flashes in the game and apply a minimum amount of flash more aggressively

Charges increased from 2 >>> 3

Reduced windup time from 0.6 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds

Rolling Thunder

Detonation delay between blasts decreased from 0.3 >>> 0.255

Concussion

Concuss now de-scopes players and prevents re-scoping

SOVA

Updated the physics on Sova’s cape so that it should wiggle outside his hitbox less frequently

Polish work on Sova’s 1P hands to bring them up to the fidelity bar of the rest of our agents

WEAPON UPDATES

All shotguns aim punch update When getting headshot by a shotgun, the aim punch will be lower than all the other weapons

aim punch update All shotguns tagging tuned for targets beyond 10 meters Hitting an enemy past 10 meters will apply a different tagging value to them instead of the standard tagging New tagging: 30% slow for .5s on a smooth curve going back to normal speed The goal of these changes is to improve the feel of playing against shotguns and to ensure that they don’t end up doing odd things. For example, tagging or aim punching people from longer than expected ranges, and then a teammate ends up killing someone who’s debuffed, or makes it hard to fight back against a weapon that should be deadly up close but fairly non-threatening outside its effective range .)

tagging tuned for targets beyond 10 meters Shorty nerf 1st falloff range reduced from 9m >>> 7m Updated headshot multiplier from 3x >>> 2x (now the same as Judge and Bucky) Our goal here is to make Shorty users work a little harder for the kills they get by requiring them to be a tad closer to their target.

nerf Judge Nerf Price increased from 1500 >>> 1600 Desire here is to see if giving the Judge a little hit—paired with the other shotgun changes—moves the needle when playing against this gun. We’ll continue to monitor and make other changes if necessary

Nerf Vandal buff Increased firing rate from 9.25 >>> 9.75 Increased damage from 39 >>> 40 The goal is to bring the Vandal in closer competition with the Phantom. We believe these weapons aren’t that far off in competition and hope these changes will do that.

buff

HIT IMPACT VFX UPDATE

Server hit VFX confirms will now spawn at the location of the hit on the character and stay attached to that position (previously, it spawned at the game space location and stayed there)

An additional client-predicted small spark VFX now spawns immediately at the game space location of a hit

now spawns immediately at the game space location of a hit Adjusted the sparks hit VFX coloring and shape adjusted to more closely resemble blood VFX shape

coloring and shape adjusted to more closely resemble blood VFX shape Adjusted the size of headshot VFX, where both blood and sparks are scaled-down slightly

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Remake match : When a match begins with a 4v5 (or more lopsided teams), players will now have the option to end the game they’re in and queue for a new one. If any player is disconnected at the start of the match (beginning of the buy phase) through the entire first round, a remake call may be triggered at the start of the second round by typing /remake in chat. All connected players on the team that called the remake may vote to remake the game— It’s required that all connected players agree to remake the game The remake vote will last for the duration of the buy phase, if the vote is not passed by the end of buy phase it will expire If the vote is successfully passed and the game is remade, all players who voted do not receive any XP or MMR adjustments for the match. The match will also not show up in match history. All disconnected players not part of the vote will take a full MMR loss for the game, and receive a leaver penalty equivalent to disconnecting from a full match.

: When a match begins with a 4v5 (or more lopsided teams), players will now have the option to end the game they’re in and queue for a new one. Act Ranks visuals have been updated to better differentiate wins at different rank tiers

have been updated to better differentiate wins at different rank tiers Changed some potentially misleading verbiage in the restriction message for players who need to play more unrated games to unlock competitive play This is to better reflect that Deathmatch and Spike Rush do not count towards unlocking Competitive.



QUALITY OF LIFE

Observers can toggle aim lines for players (default bind: R)

Observers can change which teams outline are visible (defaults: H – All, J – Friendly to the spectated player, K – Enemies of spectates players, L – None)

Corpse markers shown when corpses are disabled now obey colorblind settings

Hotkey order for selecting players for observers should no longer shuffle in overtime

Observers should now see the money on the HUD for the player they are spectating

Added a setting for disabling the in-game UI (General -> Hide User Interface In-Game)

Added a setting for disabling the cross-hair (Crosshair -> Disable Crosshair)

Observers can hide first-person character arms. (General -> Hide First Person Arms)

Observers can toggle team-based crosshair coloring for spectated targets via the settings menu (General -> Use Team Color for Crosshair Color)

Improved framerate by allowing a wider variety of VFX to be multi-threaded, examples include Brimstone’ Sky Smokes and Breach’s Rolling Thunder

For anyone who’d rather keep their identity private in-game, we’ve added these features: Hide my name from non-party members (agent name will be used) Hide the names of others in my game who aren’t in my party (agent names will be shown)



These features take effect from agents select to game end. We also added an option to hide + auto-reject friend requests.

Hit impact VFX improvements (see dedicated section for breakdown)

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where if both teams try to call a surrender vote, the team who called it second wouldn’t get the option to vote

Fixed a bug that displayed the Act Rank tooltip in English only when another language was selected

Valorant is exclusive to PC for now with Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X probably getting their own versions of the game in time.

Datamining also revealed the existence of a mobile version of the popular FPS title, although such a release isn’t yet announced by the developers.