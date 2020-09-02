Another Ubisoft Forward Presentation Is Coming Next Week

Ubisoft is now getting ready to hold another Ubisoft Forward presentation sometime next week, according to Kotaku writer Jason Schreier. The event will once again be a way for the company to reveal a variety of new games, including at least one we haven’t seen gameplay of yet.

Ubisoft’s previous Forward event included sneak peeks and in-depth looks at games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Far Cry 6, and more. However, this Forward is being viewed with a lot more suspicion due to a Ubisoft faux pas that happened over the weekend.

A new trailer for the mobile game Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad has gotten the internet up in arms over what seems like a highly controversial story and some poor choices of imagery and words (which Schreier has also remarked on as making many Ubisoft employees angry as well.) Some are guessing the new Ubisoft Forward presentation as an attempt at deflection.

The new presentation will be taking more looks at Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six Siege, Hyper Scape, and more, as well as a look at Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the rebranded Gods and Monsters game originally announced at E3 2019. Nothing’s been shown of the game since then besides a brief leak on Google Stadia.

Ubisoft has been going through a good amount of controversy the past few weeks even without the Elite Squad kerfuffle, especially since the director of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was recently fired due to reports of him soliciting sex from women despite being married.

The next Ubisoft Forward presentation will be happening on September 10, at noon Pacific Time, 3 PM Eastern Time, and 8 PM British Summer Time, so if you’re interested in seeing what “Immortals: Fenyx Rising” actually looks like in gameplay or see more gameplay info about Valhalla or Watch Dogs, this is probably your best chance.