Marvel’s Avengers Character Skills Guide

In the new and most anticipated superhero game Marvel’s Avengers, we have got some good heroes to start with and each with their own unique skill sets. These Marvel’s Avengers Character Skills can be learned and there are a variety of them you can use to your advantage.

So, we have prepared this detailed guide on all the skills of all the available heroes in Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers Skills

Skills are basically the abilities that the heroes in Marvel’s Avengers can learn over time through progression and then use them in combat to their advantage.

These skills are unique for each and every character and can be gained as you level up your skill points.

These skill points can be earned by fighting enemies and progressing through the game, and then you can use these points to buy or unlock new skills.

Keep in mind that at the start of the game the skill cap for all the heroes is 50 and as we get more updates, we will see it going up.

Also, keep in mind that skill points are unique for every character and you can’t use one hero’s skill points to level up another hero’s skill. Skill points can only be used by the specific character that has earned them.

Here we have detailed out skills for all the characters in the game right now.

Hulk’s Skills

Pummel (Combat)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Increases Per Hit

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Normal, Stagger, Flyback

Shatter Spin (Combat)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Low

Stun: High

Reaction: Flyback

Monstrous Swipe (Combat)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Launch

Ram Reinforcement (Combat)

On impact, it will create an explosion in a small radius and will also get Hulk extra Rage energy if you use Battering Ram skill next.

Battering Ram (Combat)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger

Meteor (Combat)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: High

Reaction: Flyback, Stumble

Green Bomber (Combat)

Guard: –

Damage: Increases Per Hit

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Normal, Knockback

Cannonball (Combat)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Knockback

Gamma Hammer (Heavy Attack)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Knockdown, Launch

Heavy Combo Finisher (Heavy Attack)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: High

Reaction: Flyback

Smash (Heavy Attack)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Knockdown

Tectonic Fury (Heavy Attack)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Low

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Flyback

Unsteady Ground (Heavy Attack)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Knockdown

Sky Fall (Heavy Attack)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Knockdown

Air Spike (Heavy Attack)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Low

Impact: Large

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Knockdown

Aftershock (Heavy Attack)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Knockback

Elemental Grab Damage (Grab Attacks)

This skill will let you deal more status damage to the enemies that the Hulk grab and it is also applicable to both light and heavy attacks.

Air Spike (Grab Attacks)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: High

Reaction: Launch

Power Spike (Grab Attacks)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: High

Reaction: Launch

Aerial Gamma Crusher (Grab Attacks)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: High

Reaction: Flyback

Gamma Crusher (Grab Attacks)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: High

Reaction: Flyback

Bludgeon (Grab Attacks)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Increase Per Hit

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Spin, Stagger, Flyback

Smackdown (Grab Attacks)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Increases Per Hit

Impact: Low

Stun: High

Reaction: Flyback

Rage (Rage)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Stagger

Cataclysm (Rage)

When overcharged, rage will be activated automatically, and damage will be increased by 20%.

Controlled Chaos (Rage)

It will decrease the cost for using rage by 20%.

Unbearable Might (Rage)

It will increase damage by 20% when rage is overcharged.

Devil’s Rampage (Rage)

A takedown will increase the rage meter by 15 points.

Survival Instincts (Rage)

It will increase the willpower recovery y 100% when rage is activated.

Unstoppable Ferocity (Rage)

It will increase the energy value of rage meter by 15%.

Klaxon Frenzy (Rage)

It will increase the rage meter by 10 points if you do a perfect evade.

Monster of Mayhem (Rage)

It will decrease the cost of rage and increase the intrinsic energy by 15% when attacking or taking damage.

Unbounded Fury (Rage)

Increase the energy value of rage meter by 15%.

Iron Man’s Skills

Iron Gauntlet (Melee)

Guard: –

Damage: Increases Per Hit

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Normal, Launch

Power Dive (Melee)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Stagger

Aerial Assault (Melee)

Guard: –

Damage: Increases Per Hit

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Stagger, Flyback

Dive Amplifier (Melee)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Slam

Thruster Uppercut (Melee)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Launch

Repulsor Shot (Repulsors)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger

Energy Cost: Low

Slingshot (Repulsors)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger

Energy Cost: Low

Power Blast (Repulsors)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Knockback

Energy Cost: Medium

Repulsor Strike (Repulsors)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: High

Reaction: Knockback

Energy Cost: Medium

Hand Cannon (Repulsors)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger, Knockback

Energy Cost: Low

Power Pulse (Repulsors)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stumble, Flyback

Energy Cost: Medium

Muon Shotgun (Repulsors)

Guard: –

Damage: Low

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Launch

Energy Cost: Low

Laser Beam (Lasers)

Guard: –

Damage: Increases Over Time

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Normal

Energy Cost: Low

Photon Samurai (Lasers)

Guard: –

Damage: Low

Impact: Low

Stun: High

Reaction: Normal

Energy Cost: Low, Medium

Laser Scythe (Lasers)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Low

Impact: Low

Stun: High

Reaction: Launch, Stagger, Slam

Energy Cost: Low, Medium

Energy Lance (Lasers)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Increase Over Time

Impact: Medium

Stun: High

Reaction: Stagger

Energy Cost: Medium

Whirling Tempest (Lasers)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: High

Reaction: Spin

Energy Cost: High

Magnetron (Lasers)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: High

Reaction: Knockback

Energy Cost: High

Burning Edge (Lasers)

Guard: –

Damage: Low

Impact: Low

Stun: High

Reaction: Stagger

Energy Cost: Low

Laser Strike (Lasers)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stumble

Energy Cost: High

Micro Rockets (Rockets)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Flyback

Energy Cost: Medium

Scorched Earth (Rockets)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Flyback

Energy Cost: Medium

Smart Rockets (Rockets)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Launch

Energy Cost: Low

Javelin (Rockets)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Launch

Energy Cost: Medium

Counterfire (Rockets)

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger

Energy Cost: Low

Rocket Strike (Rockets)

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Flyback, Knockback

Energy Cost: Medium

Black Widow

Martial Art

Guard: –

Damage: Increases Per Hit

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Normal, Launch

Pounce

Guard: –

Damage: Low

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Normal

Spider Sweep

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Knockdown

Cyclone Kick

Guard: –

Damage: Low

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger

Splinter Kick

Guard: –

Damage: Low

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Spin

Nightstick

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger

Spinning Fury

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Slam

Back Alley Gambit

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Slam

Impact Grenade

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Launch

Night Watch

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Flyback

Baton Strike

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Flyback

Madripoor Special

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: High

Reaction: Knockback

Pistol Shot

Guard: –

Damage: Low

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Flinch

Full-Auto Shot

Guard: –

Damage: Low

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Flinch

Bullet Storm

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Normal

High-Caliber Shot

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Stagger

Rain Maker

Magazine size of full auto pistol is increased by 20 rounds.

Ammo Overload

Increase magazine size of pistol by 4 rounds.

Perforator

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: Low

Reaction: Stumble

Stun Rounds

Shot damage of full auto pistol is increased by 15%.

Extended Clip

Ammo capacity of High Caliber pistol is increased by 2 shots.

Polygonal Rifling

Increase the shot damage of high caliber pistol by 10%.

Widow’s Line (Defensive)

Guard: –

Damage: Low

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Knockdown

Power Line

It will allow black widow to launch off to greater distances when you press X using widows line.

Widow’s Sting

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Low

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Stagger

Operative’s Feint

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: –

Impact: –

Stun: –

Reaction: Interrupts Attack

Whiplash

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Low

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Knockback

Ms Marvel

Flyswatter

Guard: –

Damage: Increases Per Hit

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Light. Normal. Knockback

Flying Fists

Guard: –

Damage: Increases Per Hit

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Normal, Knockback

Spin Kick

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Spin

Whirling Wallop

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Launch

Double Down Kick

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Slam

Leg Sweep

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Low

Reaction: Trip

Five-Finger Fury

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Slam, Launch

Hammering Strike

Guard: –

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Launch, Slam

Spinning Heel Strike

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Slam

Double-Barrel Punch

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Trip

Hammer Fist

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: High

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Slam

Sliding Kick

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Trip

Catapult Kick

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: Medium

Stun: Low

Reaction: Flyback

Fists of Justice

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger

Rubberband Bash

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stumble

Iron Spike

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: Medium

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Knockback

Whip Fist

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger

Crushing Grasp

It will squeeze the grabbed enemy and will deal constant damage.

Harpoon

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: Low

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Pinned

Energy Cost: Continuous

Nutcracker

It will allow you to slam the grabbed enemy to the ground and will deal damage to nearby enemies as well.

Grip Strength

When holding an enemy with Harpoon, It will allow you to consume 50% less energy.

Panic Button

When you slam an enemy on the ground, it will create a pulse that will damage nearby enemies and the damage depends on the type of enemy being slammed.

Morning Star

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: High

Stun: Low

Reaction: Flyback

Hip Check

Guard: –

Damage: Medium

Impact: High

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Stagger

Whirlwind

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Light. Knockback

Palm Strike

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: Medium

Impact: High

Stun: Medium

Reaction: Slam

Seismic Slam

Guard: Breaks Block

Damage: High

Impact: High

Stun: High

Reaction: Launch

Shining Will

It will regenerate willpower by 4% per second when Polymorph is activated.

No Surrender

It will reduce the cost of whirlwind by 60 and of seismic slam by 25%.

We will update this guide with more information regarding skills for other launch heroes such as Thor as well as the post-launch ones like Hawk Eye.