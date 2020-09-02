No, Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Require 200GB Of Space

Cyberpunk 2077 was claimed as of late to require at least 200GB of hard drive space for base installation, which does not cover the storage requirements of future updates and expansions. CD Projekt Red has now debunked that claim.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, global community lead Marcin Momot clarified that Cyberpunk 2077 will not take up 200GB of hard drive space on any platform. The official system requirements will be released soon but until then, fans can expect the installation requirements to be similar to most modern-day games.

While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. The game won't take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfC — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020

Accounting for most modern games as Momot stated, Cyberpunk 2077 would weigh less than 100GB. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, in comparison, weighs nearly 50GB with both expansion packs. Though the same installation package weighs nearly 20GB more on PlayStation 4. In either case, a 100GB threshold would be a good bet but one that will eventually increase once Cyberpunk 2077 starts receiving post-release expansion packs. Not to mention that any next-generation enhancements down the road will make the game even fatter.

Cyberpunk 2077 remains as one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year and after a couple of unfortunate delays, will officially be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. The game will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility, at least until CD Projekt Red dishes out a next-generation update with a bucket of enhancements.