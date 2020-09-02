Crusader Kings 3 Characters and Personalities Guide

In this guide, we have listed all the different Characters and Personalities in Crusader Kings 3. Different characters will have a different effect on your progress in CK3.

Each character in Crusader Kings 3 is an individual and it has the potential to rewrite the history with their actions and choices.

Crusader Kings 3 Characters and Personalities

In Crusader Kings III there are 4 types of Characters which are listed below.

Noble Characters: They are members of a Dynasty.

Lowborn characters: These individuals are not members of a dynasty. If they are Landed with a Republic or Theocracy title, they will remain Lowborn.

If they are Landed with any other title, they will become Noble and create a Dynasty.

Landed characters: Who own at least one Holding.

Unlanded characters: These are the individuals who do not own any Holding.

Personalities and Traits

Below we have listed and explained all the different personalities and traits the characters can have in Crusader King III.

Age

If a character’s age is under 16, they are considered a child. They become adults after reaching the age of 16. A character can die of old age after reaching 60 years.

In CK3, each starting character will have some Lifestyle Perks unlocked based on its age.

Domain

The Domain is the collection of all Holdings a Ruler owns personally.

Each character has their own domain limit which determines how many holdings can they collect tax from.

Above that limit, taxes cannot be collected.

Sexual Orientation

In Crusader King 3, the Sexual Orientation of a character determines what gender the character gains Attraction Opinion and form Lover relations with.

It is decided when the character is 10 years of age and cannot be changed.

If the child is played by a player, there is a 20% chance that the player will get to pick the gender preference. Below are all the Sexual Orientations present in the game.

Heterosexual: Can only form Lover relations with and have Attraction Opinion towards characters of the opposite gender.

Homosexual: Can only form Lover relations with and have Attraction Opinion towards characters of the same gender.

Bisexual: Can form Lover relations with and have Attraction Opinion towards any character.

Asexual: Cannot form Lover relations or have Attraction Opinion towards any character.

Opinions

The game has a mechanism that allows each character to have an opinion of every other character. This determines the success rate of different actions in CK3.

The Opinion of AI characters also determines their behavior towards each other character.

Meanwhile, if a character dies, then its Primary heir will inherit 25% of positive opinion for all the characters the original character had a positive opinion of and 50% for all the negative ones.

Relations

The following Relations can be formed between characters in Crusader King 3.

Relation Childhood Adulthood Lifelong Friendship Friend. +60 Opinion. Friend. +60 Opinion. +10 Stress when character dies. Best Friend. +120 Opinion. +10 Stress when character dies Love Crush. +60 Opinion. Lover. +60 Opinion. +25% Fertility. +10 Stress when character dies Soulmate. +120 Opinion. +25% Fertility. +10 Stress when character dies Conflict Bully Victim. -20 Opinion. Rival. -60 Opinion. -35 Stress when character dies. Nemesis -120 Opinion. -35 Stress when character dies.

Diplomatic Range

The Diplomatic Range determines the range at which two characters can interact with each other. Neighboring realms are always within the Diplomatic Range of one another.

Realms separated by no more than 3 sea zones also are in the diplomatic range.

Nicknames

Nicknames are gained when a character fulfills a certain task. It is shown next to the character’s name. Below we have listed the nicknames and what are the requirements to unlock them.

the Undefeated Winning 100 battles in a row the Bully Stewardship lifestyle event the Meticulous Stewardship lifestyle event the Scholar Spouse tutoring event the Wise Spouse tutoring event the Greedy Sell Minor Titles decision the Honorable Sell Minor Titles decision the Glorious Restore the Roman Empire decision the Dane Restore the Danelaw decision the Judge Restore Israel decision (50% chance) the Shepherd Restore Israel decision (50% chance) the Tuatha Dé Danann Reclaim Britannia decision the Conqueror Nickname picking event Winning the Norman Conquest of England war as Duke William II of Normandy. the Peacemaker Nickname picking event the Ecumenist Mend the Great Schism decision the Brave Martial lifestyle event the Fear-Eater Martial lifestyle event the Foolish Martial lifestyle event the Fury Martial lifestyle event the Hawk Martial lifestyle event the Imperious Martial lifestyle event the Merciless Martial lifestyle event the Starward Martial lifestyle event the Unrelenting Martial lifestyle event the Flayer Intrigue lifestyle event the Heartbreaker Intrigue lifestyle event the Mindbreaker Intrigue lifestyle event the Blessed High Opinion with Head of Faith the Pious High Opinion with Head of Faith the Great Found Portugal decision. Restore Carolingian Borders decision. Restore the Holy Roman Empire decision. the Knight of Gabriel Form the Outremer Empire decision (20% chance, male only) the Virgin’s Maiden Form the Outremer Empire decision (20% chance, female only) The Holy Form the Outremer Empire decision (20% chance) Martial lifestyle event High Opinion with Head of Faith the Crusader Form the Outremer Empire decision (20% chance) the Messenger of Christ Form the Outremer Empire decision (20% chance) the Sword of God Form the Outremer Empire decision (20% chance) the Devourer Faith Cannibalism decision the Lawgiver Empower the Sicilian Parliament decision (not Lunatic) the Stupor Mundi Empower the Sicilian Parliament decision (Lunatic) the Triumphant Defeating a character with the Undefeated nickname the Anointed Consecrate Bloodline decision (not Head of Faith) the Divine Consecrate Bloodline decision (Head of Faith) the Cannibal Cannibal secret exposed (below 50 Dread) the Dragon Cannibal secret exposed (above 50 Dread) the Man of Glass Build a Glass Monument decision the Saoshyant Become the Saoshyant decision the Avenger Avenge the Battle of Tours decision

AI Personalities

In Crusader Kings 3, AI character personalities result in different attributes that will change the decisions and character interactions.

AI Attributes are listed below.